MLB in Brief: Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injured | Shohei Ohtani Under the Microscope

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injured | Shohei Ohtani Under the Microscope
Credit: New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injured

He is on the injured list due to a thumb injury.

Shohei Ohtani Under Scrutiny

Is his leg too weak right now?

The A-Rod Case

He doesn't expect the Yankees to invite him back to Yankee Stadium.

Taking It Slow

Aaron Judge shouldn't push himself too hard in the coming days.

The White Sox's offense

Things are going well over there.

The Triple Crown?

It's still possible.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!