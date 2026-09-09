MLB in Brief: Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injured | Shohei Ohtani Under the Microscope
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injured
He is on the injured list due to a thumb injury.
Shohei Ohtani Under Scrutiny
Is his leg too weak right now?
Harold breaks down what he sees from Shohei Ohtani as the superstar shared that he'll focus on hitting moving forward:
“The key is sitting and waiting for the ball, and he can't do it right now because I don't think his leg is strong enough.” pic.twitter.com/1ojeQntm67
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 9, 2026
The A-Rod Case
He doesn't expect the Yankees to invite him back to Yankee Stadium.
Alex Rodriguez doesn't expect an invite back to Yankee Stadium https://t.co/pARDS0WbaF
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2026
Taking It Slow
Aaron Judge shouldn't push himself too hard in the coming days.
The White Sox's offense
Things are going well over there.
The Triple Crown?
It's still possible.
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