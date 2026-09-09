MLB in Brief: Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injured | Shohei Ohtani Under the Microscope

He is on the injured list due to a thumb injury.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been placed on the 10-day IL with a sprained right thumb, according to @BryanHoch pic.twitter.com/TrKE5jJcBh

Is his leg too weak right now?

Harold breaks down what he sees from Shohei Ohtani as the superstar shared that he'll focus on hitting moving forward:

“The key is sitting and waiting for the ball, and he can't do it right now because I don't think his leg is strong enough.” pic.twitter.com/1ojeQntm67

— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 9, 2026