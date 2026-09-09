Josh Donaldson accuses Jomboy of controlling Aaron Boone

Just because Josh Donaldson isn't playing anymore doesn't mean he can't continue to make headlines in the world of baseball.

For example?

Recently, on his podcast (Get It Done League), he accused Jomboy—who has Aaron Boone as a guest on his podcast once a week—of dictating the Yankees' lineup.

He gave examples from the past of players who were benched after Jomboy spoke with Boone. He added that in a locker room, that doesn't go over well.

Listening to the clip, it's clear this is personal. After all, he gives examples: Joey Gallo, Aaron Hicks, Trent Grisham… and Josh Donaldson.

Ah! That's why Donaldson is whining: Jomboy has already criticized him while he was playing for the New York Yankees.

“If I'm in that locker room, I wonder if my manager is setting the lineup or if Jomboy is in charge.” – Josh Donaldson

And here I was thinking that the “little geniuses” and Brian Cashman were setting the lineup instead of manager Boone…

You can imagine that Jomboy fired back. He made a video explaining that, in his view, poor performances are what lead to reduced playing time.

It makes sense, after all.

He doesn't understand why fans are being blamed for criticizing players who weren't really performing anymore.

He added that the players he mentioned (including Donaldson) didn't do much after leaving the Bronx because their stats weren't up to par.

He also said that the stats speak louder than the fans' demands. Let's just say there's always a way to have fun when it comes to the Bronx Bombers…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.