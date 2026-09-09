Kazuma Okamoto: 30 circuits that place him among an elite group

It's a good thing Kazuma Okamoto is on the Blue Jays this season. We can all agree on that.

Without him, the offense would have been even less dynamic this season.

Just yesterday, he found a way to step up in his team's win in Sacramento. He had two hits, including a home run.

In a 4-2 win, that helps make all the difference.

In doing so, he became the first rookie in Blue Jays history to hit 30 home runs in a single season.

He also became the second Japanese rookie in MLB history to hit 30 home runs. Munetaka Murakami (2026, White Sox) is also part of that group.

In fact, both players have joined an exclusive club, as very few Japanese players have 30-homer seasons to their credit. Japan is better known for its pitchers, let's face it.

Seiya Suzuki, Hideki Matsui, and Shohei Ohtani (six times) are the only other members of this group. And no one had ever achieved this as a rookie before this season.

Kazuma Okamoto is a top-tier Japanese player! pic.twitter.com/GhyodfhSWp — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 9, 2026

But right now, Okamoto must be happier about helping the Blue Jays get back on the winning track than anything else.

After two losses, the Blue Jays won yesterday's game. So they didn't slip in the standings despite wins by the Guardians and the Rangers.

MLB

Jose Soriano (two runs over seven innings) was exactly the pitcher John Schneider needed. And Spencer Miles pitched the other two innings.

The result? The pitching staff is fresh and ready for Wednesday's (today's) bullpen day in California. Braydon Fisher will be the starter.

PMLB

Milwaukee: the first team to reach 90 wins this season.

MLB

The Yankees' 34th consecutive winning season, and Cam Schlittler solidified his Cy Young case on the night Aaron Judge returned. A good night in the Bronx.

“I feel great, I played half a game.” Aaron Judge talked about being “not happy” that Aaron Boone took him out after the 6th inning . “That's where my guy [Heliot] Ramos came in and picked me up and hit a nice little three-run homer there to seal the game.” pic.twitter.com/wP3Obcc2Ca — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 9, 2026

What a magnificent throw.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ THREW OUT TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ WITH A 105.3 MPH THROW FROM THE OUTFIELD pic.twitter.com/10CYi6B9Oc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 9, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is playing today.

Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup tomorrow. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 9, 2026

A machine.

Jacob Misiorowski had 9 strikeouts today— all at 99+ mph . That's the most strikeouts in a game, ALL at 99+ mph, in a game since tracking began (2008) https://t.co/5vD4qu0vGj — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 9, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.