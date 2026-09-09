Kazuma Okamoto: 30 circuits that place him among an elite group
It's a good thing Kazuma Okamoto is on the Blue Jays this season. We can all agree on that.
Without him, the offense would have been even less dynamic this season.
Just yesterday, he found a way to step up in his team's win in Sacramento. He had two hits, including a home run.
In a 4-2 win, that helps make all the difference.
OKAMOTO-SAN!
NUMBER 30! pic.twitter.com/XOyS4uL2Br
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 9, 2026
In doing so, he became the first rookie in Blue Jays history to hit 30 home runs in a single season.
He also became the second Japanese rookie in MLB history to hit 30 home runs. Munetaka Murakami (2026, White Sox) is also part of that group.
In fact, both players have joined an exclusive club, as very few Japanese players have 30-homer seasons to their credit. Japan is better known for its pitchers, let's face it.
Seiya Suzuki, Hideki Matsui, and Shohei Ohtani (six times) are the only other members of this group. And no one had ever achieved this as a rookie before this season.
Kazuma Okamoto is a top-tier Japanese player! pic.twitter.com/GhyodfhSWp
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 9, 2026
But right now, Okamoto must be happier about helping the Blue Jays get back on the winning track than anything else.
After two losses, the Blue Jays won yesterday's game. So they didn't slip in the standings despite wins by the Guardians and the Rangers.
Jose Soriano (two runs over seven innings) was exactly the pitcher John Schneider needed. And Spencer Miles pitched the other two innings.
The result? The pitching staff is fresh and ready for Wednesday's (today's) bullpen day in California. Braydon Fisher will be the starter.
- Milwaukee: the first team to reach 90 wins this season.
- The Yankees' 34th consecutive winning season, and Cam Schlittler solidified his Cy Young case on the night Aaron Judge returned. A good night in the Bronx.
- What a magnificent throw.
- Shohei Ohtani is playing today.
- A machine.
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