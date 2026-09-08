Ronald Acuña Jr.: A contract extension isn’t expected anytime soon

Ronald Acuña Jr. is really on a roll these days.

In fact, during stretches like the one he's currently delivering for the Braves and their fans, he reminds everyone that he's one of the stars of Major League Baseball.

“When he's playing at the level he's playing at right now, anything is possible for the Braves.” Atlanta's star is shining bright at the top of the lineup 🤩@Braves | #BravesCountry

🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/LfMK7N4WFk — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 7, 2026

And naturally, that brings us back to his contract.

In his second year in the majors, Acuna Jr. signed an eight-year, $100 M deal. It's been a steal for years.

At the end of the deal, there are two option years: $17 million per season for 2027 and 2028. Not only do the Braves have an incentive to exercise these options, but they also come with a buyout of $10 million per year.

So basically, it only costs $7 million a year to keep him. It's an easy decision.

Spotrac

Acuna Jr.'s goal will be to start negotiating now to convince the Braves to forgo the option years and replace them, starting in 2027, with a long-term contract.

Obviously, that would be based on today's market rates. Because right now, Acuna Jr. is underpaid by 2026 standards.

However, as Ken Rosenthal said on the Fair Territory podcast, the Braves have concerns about his health and aren't sure if they want to sign him to a long-term deal.

So the most likely scenario is simply for the outfielder to play two more years before becoming a free agent.

The Braves have never wanted to pay big money for players with question marks. And if that means risking losing Acuna Jr. in 2029, so be it.

Braves fans need to start thinking about potentially coming to terms with this reality right now.

I expect to see him playing elsewhere in 2029, since I can't see Alex Anthopoulos giving him a contract he'll come to regret.

And as good as he is, in 2021, the team won it all without him…

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