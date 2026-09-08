20,000 Expos uniforms in Washington on Saturday

The Nationals sometimes like to pay tribute to the Expos. Sometimes.

We remember, in particular, that in 2019, they decided to wear Expos uniforms for a game. Max Scherzer was the starting pitcher that day.

Max Scherzer in an Expos uniform is going to take a minute pic.twitter.com/7pm6Ts2nR1 — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) July 4, 2019

Obviously, when a team does that, it's only natural for fans from the team's former city to have strong opinions about it.

The same can be said for the Nordiques and the Avalanche.

On one hand, many people see it as a way to showcase the logo of a team that so many people loved.

On the other hand, others see it as opportunism—a way to make money off a franchise that was uprooted.

So today's news about the Nationals is sure to spark a reaction, no matter which side of the debate you're on regarding a relocated franchise's use of a former logo.

The Nats will be giving away 20,000 Expos jerseys on Saturday during a game against the Angels. Here's what the uniform looks like.

So here we see the powder blue uniform with the classic Expos logo—and with the ad on the side, just like in 1994. #OrNot

It's obviously a very nice uniform. And this isn't the first time this season that the Nationals have made a nod to Canada.

In this case, it's a promotional tool. The Nationals won't be making money off the 20,000 fans who'll get a jersey.

In my view, it's a nice tribute. And at a time when expansion is being talked about more than ever, seeing the Expos logo can't be bad news. Right?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.