MLB in Brief: Émilien Pitre Hates to Lose | The Kevin Gausman Case

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Émilien Pitre Hates to Lose | The Kevin Gausman Case
Credit: X.com

Émilien Pitre hates losing

The Mets prospect wants to help his new organization win.

Josh Smith ahead of Ernie Clement?

Right now, he's playing better.

The Ranger Suarez Case

Should he play in the playoffs?

Luis Robert Jr. Was in High Demand

Four teams wanted to claim him on waivers.

The Kevin Gausman Case

Here are his final hours with the Blue Jays.

The Plan

Aaron Judge won't play full games right from the start.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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