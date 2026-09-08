MLB in Brief: Émilien Pitre Hates to Lose | The Kevin Gausman Case

Émilien Pitre hates losing

The Mets prospect wants to help his new organization win.

“I hate losing so much.” How Émilien Pitre, Jefferson Rojas, and an influx of trade-deadline prospects have transformed life at the Mets' top minor league affiliates: https://t.co/kp8RHqrSFA — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 8, 2026

Josh Smith ahead of Ernie Clement?

Right now, he's playing better.

Has Josh Smith earned more playing time over Ernie Clement? https://t.co/ARJvI2lceB — Jays Journal (@JaysJournal) September 8, 2026

The Ranger Suarez Case

Should he play in the playoffs?

Jonathan Papelbon has raised a lot of eyebrows in Red Sox Nation with his latest comments on Ranger Suarez. Read more pic.twitter.com/JJ7MR9ZHH5 — BoSox Injection (@BoSoxInjection) September 7, 2026

Luis Robert Jr. Was in High Demand

Four teams wanted to claim him on waivers.

Four teams filed a waiver claim for Luis Robert Jr., according to @JonHeyman. Robert ultimately ended up with the Orioles pic.twitter.com/OhuB6S2K8t — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 8, 2026

The Kevin Gausman Case

Here are his final hours with the Blue Jays.

Latest notes, unlocked and free to read: Gausman's trade-day dramaMuncy's redemptionPotential three-peat for the Brewers' MurphyGasper's breakout The Brewers' young playersThe Padres' RayThe Pirates' MontgomeryMore https://t.co/6TSdZIgo6J — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 8, 2026

The Plan

Aaron Judge won't play full games right from the start.

“It sounded more like they'd play him seven, maybe even the full nine, then maybe give him a day off and play it by ear.” @Ken_Rosenthal spoke to Aaron Boone about Aaron Judge's buildup… pic.twitter.com/TYRm0au8tT — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 8, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.