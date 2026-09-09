Garrett Crochet could return to the playoffs (without having pitched beforehand)

The Boston Red Sox had a spectacular run earlier this season, which has put them comfortably in playoff contention.

All of this has been achieved without their ace pitcher, Garrett Crochet, who has missed the vast majority of the 2026 season. Captain Crochet has been sidelined since late April due to inflammation in his left shoulder.

It appears, however, that the Red Sox's left-hander could be back in time for the postseason—but in a relief role—without having pitched in the regular season, either in the majors or the minors.

Someone brought it up the other day. They were like, “Isn't that crazy?” I'm like, “Not really.” I mean, not to be all ‘me, me, me,' but I've done crazy things before. I'm not Joe Schmoe. I've done some impressive things. I think it would be a big ask for some people, but I don't think it's a crazy ask for me.

This wouldn't be a first for Crochet, since he pitched in relief during his first three MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

New: Garrett Crochet is on track to be ready for the first round of the playoffs, despite likely not pitching in a game—in the majors or minors—before then. “I've done crazy things before. I'm not Joe Schmoe. I've done impressive things.” More: https://t.co/wlXcN5cLuB — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 7, 2026

It won't be right away, though, as the left-hander isn't quite ready to return to the Red Sox yet. Crochet threw another session yesterday (Tuesday) and reportedly hasn't yet reached 90 MPH with his fastball. That's a far cry from the 96 MPH he averaged last season.

There's going to come a time when I'll have to pick up the pace. It's not time yet.

Last season, Crochet posted a record of 18 wins and five losses with a 2.59 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, and 255 strikeouts in 205 1/3 innings pitched. He led the majors in strikeouts and the American League in innings pitched.

In six starts this season, he has posted a 6.30 ERA, a figure heavily skewed by the fact that he allowed 10 earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning on April 13.

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