Baseball in Quebec This Week: A Quebec City–New York matchup on the schedule

The final game of the 2026 season took place last Sunday in the Frontière League. The Trois-Rivières Eagles happily ended their season on a high note by sweeping their final home series.

The organization also took advantage of the occasion to recognize players who stood out in various categories. The Rookie of the Year award went to Taeg Gollert, who joined the team midseason after a successful stint in the NCAA. The community involvement of Emmanuel Tapia and Charles Lefebvre was also highlighted during the individual awards ceremony. On the mound, the coveted Pitcher of the Year title ultimately went to Venezuelan Anthony Escobar. Finally, Player of the Year is none other than John Montes, the versatile infielder who has been a key part of the offense since Day 1 of the most recent season.

The Mauricie team will now have to get back to work quickly to ensure it delivers a quality product to fans, starting with the first game in 2027. The effort is there, but even more will be needed to achieve the promised results year after year. The return of TJ White will undoubtedly be a step in the right direction; he completely transformed the team upon his arrival. Here's hoping for an offseason that lives up to expectations for this market, which has faced its share of challenges both on the ice and administratively over the past few seasons.

In Quebec City, the story is quite different, as the team is now getting down to business with the start of the playoffs. After a record-breaking 69-win season, the Capitales are officially the regular-season champions. Chavez Young even took advantage of last weekend to become the team's all-time leader with his 132nd hit of the season. The previous record had been held by Balbino Fuenmayor since 2014.

Their next challenge will be in New York, where they'll face the Boulders starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Clover Stadium. Former Capitales player TJ Stanton is the manager of that team. Last season, his team finished first in the league with 207 stolen bases. We're betting that Patrick Scalibrini has already devised a strategy to counter the New York runners on the bases.

The series will then move to Quebec City for the second game, scheduled for Friday, September 11, at 7:05 p.m. If a third and final game is needed in this first round, it will once again be played in the old capital on Saturday, September 12, at the same time.

This week, we're taking you off the field for our LBMQ update. The Thetford team has announced the creation of an individual award to be known as the Nadeau-Faucher Trophy. The connection is quite simple: Pierre Nadeau and Alain Faucher are key figures within the Unicanvas organization.

Both men are currently battling serious illnesses. This is a wonderful way to recognize their work by awarding this new honor to a player who stands out for his work ethic and dedication both on and off the field, while maintaining a high level of performance. The first recipient will be named very soon, and we'll make the announcement, of course.

As for the next generation of players, the Blue Jays organization will host a Showcase from September 17 to 20. This is an opportunity for young talents to showcase their skills on a baseball field. This 12th edition will take place in Vancouver, and Quebec will, of course, be in the spotlight, as our local talents will be present at this major event.

We'd like to wish the following players the best of luck: Jérôme Fortier, Gabriel Lavoie, Jérémy Tremblay, Sam Ellis, Lucas St-Laurent, Loïck Béchette, Justin Blouin, Charles-Étienne Drewitt, Jacob Gagnon, Victor Lauzière, Simon Rae-Labarre, Victor Cauchon, Caleb Dupuis, Maxime Lamarre, Zachary Lépine, Elliot Malo, William Nolet, Raphaël Besançon, Gabriel Lehouiller, Mathieu Lévesque, and Ludovic Thériault.

Which of these players will next catch the MLB's eye? Above all, we hope that many of them will stand out at various levels, as they will be evaluated during several skill drills, both defensively and offensively.

From 1935 to 1970, the provincial baseball league was at the heart of the action on fields across the province. Six cities in particular left their mark on the history of this league, and those same cities will host Christian Trudeau's lecture on the subject. You are invited to attend to learn more about the rich history of our wonderful sport in Quebec.

October 6: at the Sherbrooke History Museum (Mhist)

October 7: in Granby, at the Haute-Yamaska Historical Society

October 8: at the Drummondville Library

October 13: at the St-Hyacinthe History Center

October 14: at Farnham City Hall

October 15: at the Haut-Richelieu Museum in St-Jean

PMLB

Otto Lopez became the first Quebecer in history to steal 30 bases.

In college baseball, the Cégep Limoilou Titans' season kicks off this Saturday, September 12. A doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. will be held at Henri-Casault Park.

In the Puribec League final, Kamouraska took a 2–1 lead over Rivière-du-Loup.

LBJÉQ: It's now time for the semifinals, with one matchup between Québec and St-Eustache, and the other series pitting Repentigny against Laval (best of seven).

A distinguished guest was in the Mauricie region for the Aigles' last game. The great Claude Raymond was also a guest on Mike Tremblay's show on CFOU 89.1.

Renaud Bégin

Created by humans, assisted by AI.