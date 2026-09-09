Derek Lalonde speaks his mind about Martin St-Louis’s approach

Martin St-Louis has always been known as a coach who is close to his players.

Since taking over as head coach of the Canadiens, there has been frequent talk of his ability to communicate with them, give them a certain amount of freedom, and build a relationship that differs from that of some more traditional coaches.

The famous “players' coach.”

This approach, however, can come with its share of criticism.

Being a coach who is close to his players can quickly be interpreted as being too permissive or not holding them accountable enough. Derek Lalonde, however, doesn't see it that way at all.

In an interview published by Le Canadien, St. Louis's new assistant coach specifically addressed this label.

“I think the term ‘player-friendly coach' gets a bad rap because people think it means you let the players run the show, but that's not the case. Marty's in charge. He holds his players accountable.” – Derek Lalonde

The Canadiens' new assistant coach, Derek Lalonde, hopes to make a difference in Montreal Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/yDqD38ngTG — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 9, 2026

That's an important distinction.

Because being liked by your players and being able to hold them accountable aren't two incompatible concepts.

Lalonde goes on to explain that St. Louis operates more in a partnership-based relationship with his team. In his view, that's exactly what the modern NHL should be.

“That's one more reason why I'm excited to take on this challenge.” – Derek Lalonde

That really says a lot.

Of course, that doesn't mean that all of St-Louis's decisions have been perfect since his arrival in Montreal. Like any coach, some of his decisions have sparked debate and will continue to do so.

It's also interesting to hear this opinion from a man who has been an NHL head coach and who worked under Jon Cooper in Tampa Bay.

St-Louis has never fit the mold of the old-school coach who manages his players from a distance, and that's clearly not about to change.

His approach relies more on communication and trust.

According to Lalonde, that doesn't prevent him from being the boss. On the contrary, this closeness with his players is not a weakness for St. Louis.

It's simply a strength that has greatly helped the Habs' young players so far.

In a nutshell

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