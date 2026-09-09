Chris Kreider is happy for Leo Carlsson, even though he has to leave Anaheim

Leo Carlsson probably made a lot of friends throughout the NHL this summer.

His aggressive five-year, $90 million offer—matched by the Ducks—completely shook up the market. According to Carlsson himself during the NHL media tour, some players even took the time to thank him.

“Players are thanking me.” – Leo Carlsson

Leo Carlsson on his offer sheet upending the league this summer: “Players are thanking me.” — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) September 9, 2026

The contrast is still quite striking compared to what's happening in his own locker room.

As we explained earlier today on DLC, Chris Kreider will be placed on waivers in an effort to terminate his contract with the Ducks.

Let's just say Kreider has a little less reason to celebrate than the players who are thanking Carlsson.

The decision was made with the veteran's consent and will eventually allow Anaheim to remove his $6.5 million salary from its books. Carlsson was asked to comment on his teammate's situation.

“Chris is leaving, but he's also really happy for me. It's a tough business.” – Leo Carlsson

Leo Carlsson on Chris Kreider being placed on waivers, a consequence of his contract: “Chris is leaving, but he's also really happy for me, too. It's a tough business.” — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) September 9, 2026

It's hard not to see a certain irony in all of this.

Kreider is happy for his young teammate. He just watched him sign a contract that will earn him $90 million over the next five years.

The problem is that while he's celebrating for Carlsson, Kreider himself has to leave Anaheim.

Obviously, Carlsson did absolutely nothing wrong by accepting the Flyers' offer. In his place, just about any player would have signed the contract without hesitation.

But $18 million on the payroll takes its toll.

Especially since Cutter Gauthier also has to sign his next contract, and he has no intention of signing for less than he's worth. So the Ducks have two young stars who will take up a huge chunk of their payroll.

Meanwhile, Kreider's $6.5 million will disappear from the books.

Are Carlsson and Gauthier responsible for Kreider's departure? Yes. Because let's not beat around the bush. Anaheim has to find money somewhere, and Kreider is one of those paying the price for this new reality.

That's what makes his reaction toward Carlsson rather unusual. He's happy to see his young teammate hit the jackpot, even though he won't be around to play with him anymore.

Carlsson mentioned that players have been thanking him ever since he signed his contract.

Kreider can be happy for him, too.

He just has to do it away from Anaheim.

In a nutshell

– Quinn Hughes isn't in a hurry to sign.

Quinn Hughes says he doesn't “feel backed up against the wall where I have to sign before camp.” He isn't worried about it hanging over his head during the season, either. He said he loves it in Minnesota and the organization has nothing it needs to prove to him. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) September 9, 2026

– Carey Price's banner at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

– Let's be clear about this.