Ivan Demidov’s blonde girlfriend is learning French

When Ivan Demidov was drafted by the Canadiens, he started by taking classes to learn English, a language he didn't know very well.

But we've also learned that he wanted to learn French.

We know he took classes, and we also know he's said a few words in commercials. But that doesn't mean we know if he's able to understand people speaking French around him.

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But now we've just learned that Demidov, who's been spending most of his time in Montreal with his girlfriend for the past year and a half, isn't the only member of his family who wants to learn French.

His girlfriend is too.

In a social media post, Ekaterina Yakovleva showed her notes on the subject. She's currently learning numbers in French.

She also wrote “salut” in French on her photo.

The Demidovs will be in Montreal for the next nine years. Learning French is a sign of respect for the local fans, of course.

But it's also just more enjoyable for them. If I knew I was going to spend nine years in Russia, I'd want to learn the language, right?

We know that several Habs players (and executives) are taking French classes, but the results aren't always evident to the club's fans when it comes to interviews.

Nick Suzuki, who has given an interview in French since he started his lessons, is probably the clearest example showing that players can learn.

But that doesn't change anything when it comes to interviews in the locker room before or after games: only the French-speakers speak French.

I don't expect to see Demidov start giving interviews in French, since he isn't even fluent in English yet. But it's great if his family wants to learn the local language.

In a Nutshell

– Drake Batherson wants to get paid.

Drake Batherson says, “Steve knows I want to be here.” He says he wants to finalize a contract extension before training camp. — Alex Adams (@alexadamsBTP_) September 8, 2026

– Quinn Hughes, not ready to sign?

It's believed that Quinn Hughes isn't ready to sign an extension with the Wild, according to TSN's @reporterchris (H/T @FirstUp1050) pic.twitter.com/mEPtKxmWqT — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 8, 2026

– Thomas Chabot wants to play with guys who want to be in Ottawa.

This gets right to the heart of how #Sens fans feel. Their captain leaving just as they were starting to turn things around, after defending his style of play and dismissing trade rumors. Of all the comments made by players following the Tkachuk trade, this one resonates the most with me. https://t.co/lTz3kVyzuB — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) September 8, 2026

– Yes.

Free Puck | A gloomy Canadiens rookie camp https://t.co/qLf8iUf4eW — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 8, 2026

– Nice.

Wide receiver Charleston Rambo is back with the @MTLAlouettes @TVASports — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) September 8, 2026

– Sidney Crosby: The Penguins and Pat Brisson are in talks.