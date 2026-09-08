Here’s what it would take to trade Samuel Montembeault

One of the big questions just a few days before the start of the Canadiens' training camp is which goalies will start the season with the big club.

A three-goalie rotation isn't ideal, but it's quite possible that Jakub Dobes, Jacob Fowler, and Samuel Montembeault will start the season with the big club.

But what would it actually take for Monty to switch teams? Tony Marinaro, on The Sick Podcast, has his own theory: a goalie from another team would have to get injured during camp.

“Unless a goalie gets hurt on another team during camp, I think Montembeault starts with the Canadiens” – @TonyMarinaro #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/hBgGIiKWcE — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 8, 2026

According to him, Kent Hughes doesn't even have control over his goalie's fate, then.

Arpon Basu was a guest on BPM Sports, and he believes Montreal will start the season with two goalies: Dobes and… Montembeault. He thinks Jacob Fowler will return to the Rocket. At least, he believes that's best for his development.

And he's right.

Because right now, the number one goalie in Montreal is Dobes. I don't think there's going to be a split in the games. If Fowler is the backup, he'll play maybe 20–25 games. He needs to play more.

That makes sense.

But if a goalie elsewhere gets injured, Monty could be a great trade chip. The Quebec native is still capable of playing great hockey, and I'm certain he'd do a better job than half a dozen number-one goalies across the NHL.

We'll certainly have more answers starting next Friday. Let's not forget that training camp is shorter starting this season. Camp won't be endless anymore.

In a Nutshell

– Big news.

– That's sad.

A gloomy Canadiens rookie camp https://t.co/6ReHxfpzDW — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) September 8, 2026

– A twist in the Connor Bedard situation.

– The guys believe in Alex Carrier.

Alexandre Carrier is entering the final year of his contract. What can we expect from him? pic.twitter.com/oatSp1Nlon — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 8, 2026

– Finally.