“Even if Demidov were to sign today, he would sign for $9.15 million a year.”

Ivan Demidov signed a contract that greatly benefits the team.

He left a few million dollars on the table. A few months later, would he sign for the same amount after seeing the increases in recent contracts?

Marco D'Amico thinks so. That's what he said on the Gonzo and Georges show on BPM Sports, shortly after Arpon Basu stated that he wouldn't be surprised if Nick Suzuki were earning $20 million a year in four years.

He's already in a position to ask for that kind of money → https://t.co/PKhcLWZqV6 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 8, 2026

The two hosts had this discussion shortly before their guest arrived, and both agreed that the Russian player would have commanded a higher salary. After all, Macklin Celebrini has signed for $18.8 million per season, Leo Carlsson for $18 million, and Connor Bedard for $15 million.

But D'Amico analyzed the situation and proved his point by talking about signing bonuses. Basically, he says that even though Demidov earns $9.15 million a year, he potentially makes more than guys who earn $10 million annually.

How?

Because of signing bonuses. And very few teams are able to offer those kinds of bonuses. It takes wealthy teams, and the Habs fall into that category.

The Habs can count themselves lucky to have two players like Demidov and Lane Hutson who aren't just thinking about their contracts. Both want to win, have left money on the table, and clearly prioritize the team's success over the length or value of their deals.

Meanwhile, Zachary Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj still haven't signed, Cutter Gauthier is asking for the moon, and Adam Fantilli seems intent on following in the footsteps of Leo Carlsson, Connor Bedard, and company.

Once again, Montreal can count itself lucky to have guys like Demidov on its roster. People aren't starting to get jealous for no reason…

In a Nutshell

– One to watch.

Several of you have asked me if Mike Matheson is injured. He was one of the first players on the ice this morning. However, he didn't practice with the group. Instead, he worked on some puck-handling drills with Phillip Danault (video… pic.twitter.com/YatNf1HOg7 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 8, 2026

– Note.

Some key #habs dates to keep an eye on this month! pic.twitter.com/IvO5vwHz3X — Habs Magazine: A Montreal Canadiens Podcast (@habsmagazine) September 8, 2026

– Signing in Carolina.

– Justin Blais invited to the Senators' camp.