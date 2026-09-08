Anthony Santander will play in Triple-A tomorrow

When the Toronto Blue Jays signed Anthony Santander during the 2024 offseason to a five-year, $92.5 million contract, they expected him to provide power at the heart of their lineup.

Instead, it turned out to be quite the opposite: the 31-year-old played only 54 games in 2025 and none in 2026 after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder last February, which required a recovery time of five to six months.

And here we are. Indeed, ahead of the first game of the series against the Sacramento Athletics yesterday (Monday), the Blue Jays announced that Santander will begin a rehab assignment tomorrow (Wednesday) with the Buffalo Bisons at the Triple-A level, according to Arden Zwelling of the Sportsnet network.

Once Santander is activated, the Blue Jays envision him spending most of his playing time as an outfielder. He could also serve as the designated hitter on occasion against right-handed pitching. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 8, 2026

If he returns, it will be primarily as an outfielder.

It's unclear exactly what Santander will be able to bring to the Blue Jays on the field, since it's now been two years since his excellent 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles, in which he hit 44 home runs.

He struggled last season with an OPS of .565 after returning to action late in the season and playing in five playoff games, finishing with three hits in fifteen plate appearances and one walk before suffering a back injury that ended his postseason run.

Santander isn't the only Jays player who could return to action soon, as Trey Yesavage, who has been dealing with a knee injury, threw a 34-pitch session in Dunedin, Florida, yesterday. The next step for him will be to pitch two innings against batters on Thursday.

Same story for Shane Bieber, who is dealing with a shoulder injury and extended his throwing distance to 75 feet yesterday in Sacramento.

Trey Yesavage (knee) threw a 34-pitch bullpen session in Dunedin, Fla., on Monday. The next step for him is two innings against live hitters on Thursday. Shane Bieber (shoulder) extended his flat-ground catch play to 75 feet on Monday in Sacramento. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 8, 2026

The return of these two pitchers will be crucial for the Jays as the season comes to a close.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.