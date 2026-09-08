$20 million a year for Suzuki in 2030: That wouldn’t surprise Arpon Basu

Nick Suzuki was Marc Bergevin's biggest coup during his time in Montreal.

Not only did he acquire him from the Knights, but he also signed him to an eight-year contract worth $7.875 million annually. Today, it's one of the best contracts in the NHL—by far.

But how much will the Habs' captain be earning in 2030? Arpon Basu wouldn't be surprised if he signed a deal worth $20 million annually.

According to Arpon Basu, Nick Suzuki's next contract in 2030 could be as high as $20M! pic.twitter.com/xYZibitolb — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 8, 2026

It's still far too early to know what the salary cap will be in four years, but if it's $150 million as some believe, the maximum amount awarded to a single player per year would be $30 million.

We can all agree that $20 million makes sense for Suzuki, who, in 2030, we hope, will have a Stanley Cup under his belt.

The Habs' center is the kind of player—like Patrice Bergeron—who ages very well. I doubt he'll experience a decline to the point where he'd sign for less than $20 million. And by 2030, keep in mind that this is likely to become the established standard for a star player.

Maybe by 2030, a guy like Nathan MacKinnon would be making $30 million.

Another reason to believe the captain is likely to sign for that amount is the percentage of the team's payroll. When he signed his first big NHL contract, he accounted for 9.55% of the cap. By signing for $20 million in 2030—assuming the cap is at $150 million—he would account for 13.33% of the cap. That's an increase of just under four percentage points for a player who has won a Selke Trophy and recorded at least one 100-point season.

If, four years from now, Montreal still hasn't won a Stanley Cup, will Suzuki say to himself, “I'm going to go get my money,” or will he continue to foster the right contract culture for the club by saying, “I want to win, so I'm going to leave money on the table”?

Quick Thoughts

– No.

Fraser Minten and Oliver Kapanen have very similar stats… Could Kapanen, too, sign a $7 million-per-season contract? pic.twitter.com/ZXjRZ2iW9k — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 8, 2026

– We need to act before it's too late.

Should we demand more from the Montreal Canadiens and take action right now, or should we remain patient with the rebuilding process? Our columnists debate the issue around the table. Where do you stand? @TonyMarinaro #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hhHmuoZSxQ — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 8, 2026

– Montreal is mentioned.

Salt Lake City. Nashville. Raleigh. Portland. Orlando. Montreal. @JeffPassan breaks down the leading contenders for MLB's two expansion teams. https://t.co/JNyLqEe0Ox — ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2026

– That's for sure.