Wings GM: One of the Top Candidates Withdraws from the Race

Raphael Simard
Wings GM: One of the Top Candidates Withdraws from the Race
Credit: The Wings will begin training camp on September 17. That’s in 10 days. And as of this writing, they don’t have a general manager, their captain doesn’t want to play for them, one of their best defensemen (Simon Edvinsson) doesn’t have a contract, and the organization hasn’t made the playoffs in a thousand years. That’s […]

The Wings will begin training camp on September 17. That's in 10 days.

And as of this writing, they don't have a general manager, their captain doesn't want to play for them, one of their best defensemen (Simon Edvinsson) doesn't have a contract, and the organization hasn't made the playoffs in a thousand years.

That's great. It's hard to blame Larkin for wanting to leave.

Today, another cold shower has just hit the club.

Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg—who was also one of the leading candidates to replace Steve Yzerman—has withdrawn from the race.

He wants to focus 100% on his duties with the Tigers.

With one fewer candidate, perhaps finding the next GM will be easier…

In any case, that's what NHL Rumor Report thinks.

One thing is certain: the team's next leader will have his work cut out for him. He might even be running out of time.

I don't know if things will change with the captain, but he's likely to be traded, and Edvinsson needs a contract. And negotiations won't be easy: annual salaries are only going up across the NHL.

At least Detroit still has plenty of money available on its payroll—$19,572,084 to be exact. And if Larkin changes teams, another $8.7 million will also become available.


In a Nutshell

– One to watch.

– Finally.

– Well done.

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