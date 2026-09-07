Wings GM: One of the Top Candidates Withdraws from the Race

Credit: The Wings will begin training camp on September 17. That’s in 10 days. And as of this writing, they don’t have a general manager, their captain doesn’t want to play for them, one of their best defensemen (Simon Edvinsson) doesn’t have a contract, and the organization hasn’t made the playoffs in a thousand years. That’s […]

The Wings will begin training camp on September 17. That's in 10 days.

And as of this writing, they don't have a general manager, their captain doesn't want to play for them, one of their best defensemen (Simon Edvinsson) doesn't have a contract, and the organization hasn't made the playoffs in a thousand years.

That's great. It's hard to blame Larkin for wanting to leave.

This is actually crazy to me as well. Yzerman was “let go” on July 15. Almost two months later, with training camp starting in a week, there's still no GM in place. Your captain asked for a trade, and a really good young defenseman is still a restricted free agent. I'm curious what the hold-up is. https://t.co/s5m5LsLG59 — Keith (@KeithKavJr) September 7, 2026

Today, another cold shower has just hit the club.

Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg—who was also one of the leading candidates to replace Steve Yzerman—has withdrawn from the race.

He wants to focus 100% on his duties with the Tigers.

Detroit Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg—citing his commitment and desire to finish what he's started—has withdrawn from consideration for the vacant Red Wings position. The search continues with one less serious contender — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 7, 2026

With one fewer candidate, perhaps finding the next GM will be easier…

In any case, that's what NHL Rumor Report thinks.

Reports suggested the Red Wings were targeting this week for their GM/management hires. It's believed that in addition to Greenberg's withdrawal, other candidates were notified that they were out of the running. Could we be getting close to a decision? — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) September 7, 2026

One thing is certain: the team's next leader will have his work cut out for him. He might even be running out of time.

I don't know if things will change with the captain, but he's likely to be traded, and Edvinsson needs a contract. And negotiations won't be easy: annual salaries are only going up across the NHL.

At least Detroit still has plenty of money available on its payroll—$19,572,084 to be exact. And if Larkin changes teams, another $8.7 million will also become available.

In a Nutshell

– One to watch.

Is Brady Tkachuk headed for a drop in offensive production? https://t.co/i1p4bl2luD — Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) September 7, 2026

– Finally.

– Well done.