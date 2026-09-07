When Juraj Slafkovsky Designs Vomit Bags

Raphael Simard
When Juraj Slafkovsky Designs Vomit Bags
Credit: X

Finally.

The team is back together: Juraj Slafkovsky has arrived in Montreal and even skated today. New year, same Slaf. The Slovak hasn't lost any of his qualities off the ice.

At the airport, he met a couple and was generous with his time, as usual.

He talked to them, took a photo with them, and even had a chat. He was as humble as ever, too. He doesn't even know if he's flying economy or business class. Classic Slaf.

He reiterated what he's always said: Habs fans are the best.

Another airplane story involving Slaf surfaced today on social media.

The /r/Habs account on X shared the story of an airline employee who met him.

The Habs winger even took the time to sign… a barf bag for her.

You make do with what you have on a plane, right?


In a nutshell

– That's right.

– One to watch.

– Oh, really?

– I guess so.

 

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