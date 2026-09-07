When Juraj Slafkovsky Designs Vomit Bags
Finally.
The team is back together: Juraj Slafkovsky has arrived in Montreal and even skated today. New year, same Slaf. The Slovak hasn't lost any of his qualities off the ice.
At the airport, he met a couple and was generous with his time, as usual.
Juraj Slafkovský is back in town.
A fan who met him at the airport said she recognized him while he was chatting with another passenger and went over to say hello. She described Slafkovský as “such a nice, quiet fellow” who was humble and modest.
She even joked that he must… pic.twitter.com/a2aIp4o1zc
— Habs Fanatics (@habsfanaticss) September 7, 2026
He talked to them, took a photo with them, and even had a chat. He was as humble as ever, too. He doesn't even know if he's flying economy or business class. Classic Slaf.
He reiterated what he's always said: Habs fans are the best.
Another airplane story involving Slaf surfaced today on social media.
The /r/Habs account on X shared the story of an airline employee who met him.
I just love reading these nice stories about Juraj Slafkovsky:
“My sister works as a flight attendant, and he was on her flight in June. She took a picture with him, and he signed a vomit bag for me, haha. She said he's such a nice guy who helps everyone on the plane with their bags.” pic.twitter.com/mcg2oK3GXg
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 7, 2026
The Habs winger even took the time to sign… a barf bag for her.
You make do with what you have on a plane, right?
In a nutshell
– That's right.
For the first time in a long while, there won't be any future stars at the Canadiens' rookie camphttps://t.co/8p3rJWqDYE
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 7, 2026
– One to watch.
David Pagnotta: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck's trade request: I still think Buffalo would love to make this happen; talks were cut off about 2 or 3 hours before the draft; they haven't really been able to pivot in a direction that makes sense for both sides—Sekeres & Price (9/3)
____…
— NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 7, 2026
– Oh, really?
EA Sports used AI to generate John Buccigross voice lines for commentary in NHL 27.
He said: “They're using some AI stuff now. They played me some clips of my own voice. It's like, well, that's pretty good… but sometimes AI gets things wrong.”pic.twitter.com/d7g2siBPtR
— Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) September 7, 2026
– I guess so.
Listen: Als This Week: “This is the most special team I've ever been on” https://t.co/7VeljmnrqW
— TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 7, 2026
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