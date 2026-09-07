When Juraj Slafkovsky Designs Vomit Bags

Finally.

The team is back together: Juraj Slafkovsky has arrived in Montreal and even skated today. New year, same Slaf. The Slovak hasn't lost any of his qualities off the ice.

At the airport, he met a couple and was generous with his time, as usual.

Juraj Slafkovský is back in town. A fan who met him at the airport said she recognized him while he was chatting with another passenger and went over to say hello. She described Slafkovský as “such a nice, quiet fellow” who was humble and modest. She even joked that he must… pic.twitter.com/a2aIp4o1zc — Habs Fanatics (@habsfanaticss) September 7, 2026

He talked to them, took a photo with them, and even had a chat. He was as humble as ever, too. He doesn't even know if he's flying economy or business class. Classic Slaf.

He reiterated what he's always said: Habs fans are the best.

Another airplane story involving Slaf surfaced today on social media.

The /r/Habs account on X shared the story of an airline employee who met him.

I just love reading these nice stories about Juraj Slafkovsky: “My sister works as a flight attendant, and he was on her flight in June. She took a picture with him, and he signed a vomit bag for me, haha. She said he's such a nice guy who helps everyone on the plane with their bags.” pic.twitter.com/mcg2oK3GXg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 7, 2026

The Habs winger even took the time to sign… a barf bag for her.

You make do with what you have on a plane, right?

In a nutshell

– That's right.

For the first time in a long while, there won't be any future stars at the Canadiens' rookie camphttps://t.co/8p3rJWqDYE — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 7, 2026

– One to watch.

David Pagnotta: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck's trade request: I still think Buffalo would love to make this happen; talks were cut off about 2 or 3 hours before the draft; they haven't really been able to pivot in a direction that makes sense for both sides—Sekeres & Price (9/3)

____… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 7, 2026

– Oh, really?

EA Sports used AI to generate John Buccigross voice lines for commentary in NHL 27. He said: “They're using some AI stuff now. They played me some clips of my own voice. It's like, well, that's pretty good… but sometimes AI gets things wrong.”pic.twitter.com/d7g2siBPtR — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) September 7, 2026

– I guess so.

Listen: Als This Week: “This is the most special team I've ever been on” https://t.co/7VeljmnrqW — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 7, 2026

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