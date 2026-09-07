VIDEO: Gleb Pugachyov takes a hard fall in his first game of the season

Today, Gleb Pugachyov, the Canadiens' most recent first-round pick, played his first game of the season. For the occasion, the kid was on his team's first line in the MHL.

He may eventually play in the KHL, but for now, he'll start out in the MHL.

It's worth noting that Pugachyov ultimately failed to register any points today. He was unable to help his team avoid defeat, as they lost 5-3 to Irbis.

However, what really caught everyone's attention was a play late in the game in which Pugachyov took a hard fall.

He was pushed from behind near the boards, and it was a hard hit.

Gleb Pugachyov was just pushed from behind into the boards. Looks like he's staying in the game. pic.twitter.com/mYnSYnH4ln — William Dubé (@williamdube_) September 7, 2026

It took a little while before Pugachyov was able to get back up, but he was eventually able to do so. He even stayed on his team's bench and was seen back on the ice later on.

It seems (thankfully) that the worst was avoided… but we'll obviously be keeping an eye on updates about him over the next few hours. He might have been able to finish the game thanks to the adrenaline, you know.

It's worth noting that, overall, the kid didn't have a bad game. But of course, when he's playing in the MHL, it makes sense for him to be one of the standout players on the ice.

Let's hope this helps him find his rhythm and develop… and that he'll be able to stay injury-free, of course.

In Brief

– The GM of the Detroit Tigers (MLB) has withdrawn from the race for the Red Wings GM position. He was seen as a serious candidate.

Detroit Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg—citing his commitment and desire to finish what he's started—has withdrawn from consideration for the vacant Red Wings position. The search continues with one less legitimate contender — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 7, 2026

– Stay tuned.

– Wow!