Juraj Slafkovský is skating in Brossard for the first time this summer

This morning, our colleague Maxime Truman noted that all of the CH players have now returned to the city. Many of them spent the summer in Quebec, but others took advantage of the past few months to recharge away from Montreal.

The last one who hadn't returned yet, Juraj Slafkovský, did so yesterday. He arrived on a flight that departed from Vienna, where he likely made a stopover on his way from his native Slovakia.

That's where he spent the summer, after all.

And clearly, Slaf had no intention of delaying his return to Brossard once he arrived in town: he was (already) on the ice today, as reported by TVA Sports.

He didn't take advantage of his holiday off, hehe.

He's taking advantage of Labor Day to get back to work with his teammates 🏒https://t.co/IKXBSYQ9pm — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 7, 2026

It's worth noting that, according to TVA Sports, quite a few Habs players were on the ice today. Notably, Nick Suzuki, Zachary Bolduc, Oliver Kapanen, Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov, and Kirby Dach were seen in a video captured by TVA Sports.

And in net, Samuel Montembeault was notably present, spending a lot of time with Marco Marciano. Marciano, who had a tablet with him for the occasion, really seemed to be working hard with the Quebec-born goaltender.

It feels more and more like hockey is getting closer to a return. Remember that the club's golf tournament will take place in a week, two days before the start of the actual training camp.

Are you looking forward to it?

In a Nutshell

– These two have been going head-to-head for a long time, hehe.

Twenty years later, and Sid and Ovi are still getting it done. 🤯 What stats will these two legends put up this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/VZhCbJ0pmv — BarDown (@BarDown) September 7, 2026

– Big news in MLB.

Have we seen the Japanese player's last pitch in the majors? https://t.co/hKZHfLOm4Z https://t.co/uhFSfgXGSF — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 7, 2026

– The contract continues to be the talk of the town.