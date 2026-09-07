Gleb Pugachyov in action today | Two assists for Alexander Zharovsky

In recent days, rumors had been circulating that Gleb Pugachyov would not be starting the season in the KHL.

That made sense, considering he wasn't going to travel with his KHL team for the first games of the regular season, which is already underway in Russia.

But nothing had been confirmed.

Now, however, it's official: the Canadiens' first-round pick in 2026 is suiting up for Chaika, the junior team that holds his rights.

The game started at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Pugachyov will take the ice in a few minutes with Chaika in the MHL, playing right wing on the first line. pic.twitter.com/1BecjJmNa3 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 7, 2026

We know that Pugachyov doesn't have the same tools as Alexander Zharovsky or even Ivan Demidov. Those two players, in fact, played their entire 18-year-old season in Russia's top league.

And they were named Rookie of the Year in 2025 and 2026.

It's unclear whether Pugachyov will see much ice time in the KHL this season—only time will tell. But here's hoping he continues to improve throughout the campaign.

I'm not saying this because of today's news—since you don't judge an 18-year-old prospect so quickly—but the question arises: Are you happy to see that the Habs didn't use their first-round pick in 2026 to bring in immediate reinforcements instead?

Meanwhile…

Speaking of the KHL, it's worth noting that Alexander Zharovsky picked up his first point of the season in the final minutes. We're talking about a (nice) pass in front of the net…

And he also picked up his second assist a few minutes later in a 4-0 win.

Alexander Zharovsky's first point of the season. A beautiful assist for Nikita Shcherbakov's first career goal in the KHL. #GoHabsGo #NJDevilspic.twitter.com/nkQReprX32 — Podcast La Relève (@PodcastLaReleve) September 7, 2026

Keep in mind that the Canadiens prospect could finish the season in Montreal, if all goes well. Seeing him develop and get ice time will therefore be crucial for him.

He'll also need to learn—unlike last year—not to run out of steam along the way.

In a nutshell

– Stay tuned.

Tariffs could drive up the prices of hockey equipmenthttps://t.co/LCaKpFi7jf — RDS (@RDSca) September 7, 2026

– For soccer fans.

Practice with the #CFMTL Monday at noon at the Nutrilait Center. 1. Viktor Radojevic isn't with the team yet. In theory, he should arrive in Montreal this week. We'll see. 2. Luca Petrasso is doing a light solo workout. He appears to be on a load management schedule. 3.… pic.twitter.com/gxSIdTaeXt — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 7, 2026

– Note.

Regarding Cutter Gauthier: Since teams can exceed the 10% cap during the summer, the Ducks have $19.4 million available to sign Gauthier (not $9 million, contrary to what's being reported). However, the Ducks must comply with the $104 million cap by… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 7, 2026

– Do you like the slogan?

Drake Batherson puts the Senators' new “Hill We Choose” motto to the test

Ottawa Citizen https://t.co/tMYhcra9Yq via @ottawacitizen — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 7, 2026

– Oh, really?