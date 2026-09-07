Shohei Ohtani will not pitch this season

Shohei Ohtani has suffered several injuries that caused him to miss four consecutive games this week for the first time since he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

And this could have more serious repercussions than just missing four games. In fact, according to manager Dave Roberts, the Japanese star will likely not take the mound again this season.

Obviously, if you look at the schedule, I think we can all do the math.

Even if it's just for one inning as a starter.

I think that's unlikely.

Ohtani hasn't pitched in a game since July 3; he has been battling inflammation and pain and has experienced setbacks following bullpen sessions.

Shohei Ohtani Not Likely To Pitch Again In 2026 https://t.co/0rsTY2yqT1 pic.twitter.com/i5mcJ3Y7RL — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 7, 2026

And this is nothing new for him, since after undergoing two surgeries on his right elbow in 2023, Ohtani didn't take the mound for the Dodgers until June 2025.

The Japanese star played a crucial role in the Dodgers' back-to-back World Series titles over the past two seasons, but his role as a pitcher has been limited.

And it appears that will be the case again this season.

Ohtani was among the contenders for the National League Cy Young Award during the first half of this season after posting an 8-2 record with a 1.79 earned run average in 14 starts, all within a six-man rotation.

However, that run was derailed by injuries to his left knee, right bicep, and neck.

Have we seen the Japanese star's last pitch in Major League Baseball?

Fortunately for the Dodgers, Roberts expects Ohtani to return to the California lineup as the designated hitter as early as today (Monday) against the Cincinnati Reds.

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