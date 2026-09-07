Giancarlo Stanton could return this season

As of yesterday (Sunday), it was clear that Giancarlo Stanton would not be returning to the New York Yankees this season.

The 36-year-old has been on the injured list since late April with a strained right calf. He seemed poised to return late last month until he injured his other calf.

However, ahead of the Bombers' final game of the series against the San Diego Padres, manager Aaron Boone brought a glimmer of hope back to the Bronx. According to Garry Phillips of New York News Sports on X, the manager stated that a return by the designated hitter this season has not been ruled out.

He's hitting, so we'll see.

If Stanton were to make a comeback after all, it won't be easy for Boonie to manage his lineup. But the Yankees can't afford to do without his bat, especially in October.

Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton hasn't been ruled out for the season. “He's been hitting, so we'll see.” #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) September 6, 2026

Ben Rice has been the Yankees' primary designated hitter so far, and he's performing too well to be removed from the lineup. By moving him to first base to open up the designated hitter spot, Luis Garcia Jr. and Paul Goldschmidt would be the ones to lose out.

There's also Trent Grisham's recent injury—he's not expected to return this regular season—which creates a need for another hitter for New York, since Jasson Dominguez is clearly not the answer. However, it's unlikely that Stanton would be much help in the outfield if he returns later this season.

Ultimately, Stanton may be a luxury option off the bench for special occasions between now and the end of the season.

Before landing on the injured list, Stanton was batting .256 with three home runs in 24 games this season.

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