Blue Jays: A Bad Day in the Standings

The Blue Jays faced the Kansas City Royals this afternoon. The team had already won the series, but every game counts at this point.

Except it didn't go well.

Spencer Arrighetti, who hasn't been doing much of anything since the trade that brought him to Toronto, gave up no fewer than six earned runs, including three to the first three batters of the game.

I don't need to tell you that in a (heavy) 6-1 loss, that made all the difference in the worst possible way.

Nothing was working, really. Jesus Sanchez, who had managed to fly under the radar recently, reminded everyone that he's not good defensively.

He may have had the sun right in his face, but…

The #BlueJays can't have Jesús Sánchez's defense in the outfield at this point. They're running the risk that one of his plays will cost them a key game. This extended the inning against Spencer Arrighetti when he'd already earned a quick 1-2-3. pic.twitter.com/eULzPsKNC8 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 6, 2026

But the worst part of it all is that the Blue Jays' rivals in the playoff race (for the most part) had a better day.

Things didn't go well for Baltimore (which lost a crucial game to the Red Sox), but the Rangers and the Guardians both won.

The Rangers came back from behind against the Rays, and the Guardians pulled out a late-game win against the Tigers.

The final playoff spot therefore belongs to the Guardians. The Blue Jays are now one game away from the playoffs.

The Rangers are two games behind Cleveland, and the Orioles—like the Twins—are four games back. The Twins are playing Sunday night.

The next few weeks will be crucial. The Blue Jays will travel to Sacramento before returning home to face Baltimore.

PMLB

The Rockies are out.

The Colorado Rockies are the first team to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention pic.twitter.com/yHthqPgUDH — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 6, 2026

400 saves for Aroldis Chapman.

Aroldis Chapman records his 400th career save https://t.co/1fXfyyyhzk — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) September 6, 2026

Ouch.

Geraldo Perdomo was hit in the head by a line drive off Ketel Marte's bat while running the bases. He walked off the field on his own and appears to be okay. We wish him a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/3NIg4jyBba — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 6, 2026

And rightly so.

MLB told Doug Eddings that he “acted inappropriately” by telling rookie reliever Hancel Rincon to straighten his cap (via @Ken_Rosenthal) pic.twitter.com/eGUGbnok4o — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 6, 2026

Payton Tolle: big day.

Payton Tolle recorded double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season! 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 Ks pic.twitter.com/qfmfrP5fPW — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2026

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