Blue Jays: A Bad Day in the Standings
The Blue Jays faced the Kansas City Royals this afternoon. The team had already won the series, but every game counts at this point.
Except it didn't go well.
Spencer Arrighetti, who hasn't been doing much of anything since the trade that brought him to Toronto, gave up no fewer than six earned runs, including three to the first three batters of the game.
I don't need to tell you that in a (heavy) 6-1 loss, that made all the difference in the worst possible way.
Nothing was working, really. Jesus Sanchez, who had managed to fly under the radar recently, reminded everyone that he's not good defensively.
He may have had the sun right in his face, but…
But the worst part of it all is that the Blue Jays' rivals in the playoff race (for the most part) had a better day.
Things didn't go well for Baltimore (which lost a crucial game to the Red Sox), but the Rangers and the Guardians both won.
The Rangers came back from behind against the Rays, and the Guardians pulled out a late-game win against the Tigers.
The final playoff spot therefore belongs to the Guardians. The Blue Jays are now one game away from the playoffs.
The Rangers are two games behind Cleveland, and the Orioles—like the Twins—are four games back. The Twins are playing Sunday night.
The next few weeks will be crucial. The Blue Jays will travel to Sacramento before returning home to face Baltimore.
- The Rockies are out.
- 400 saves for Aroldis Chapman.
- Ouch.
- And rightly so.
- Payton Tolle: big day.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.