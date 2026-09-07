Blue Jays: The American League schedule opens a door

Did you know that an American League team could make it to the World Series by using only three starting pitchers in the playoffs?

And that's true even if the team in question had to play in the wild-card games…

This is a specific scenario that would require a team to play only two games in the American League's second-place series.

Mitch Bannon, who covers the Blue Jays, raised this scenario on X.

This is so, so, so far down the line. And a lot has to happen before it's relevant, but… Due to the AL playoff schedule and off days, the #BlueJays (and other teams) could use just 3 starters in the Division Series (and of course the Wild Card games) this season, if they wanted to or if injuries forced them to. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) September 5, 2026

Basically, the season ends on Sunday, September 27, and the Wild Card Series will take place from September 29 to October 1. Then, starting on October 3, the Division Series will begin.

Here's what that looks like, visually.

September 27: End of the season

September 28: Day off

September 29: Wild-card game #1

September 30: Wild Card Game #2

October 1: Wild Card Game #3, if necessary

October 2: Day off

October 3: Division Series Game #1

October 4: Day off

October 5: Division Series Game #2

October 6: Day off

October 7: Division Series Game #3

October 8: Division Series Game #4, if necessary

October 9: day off

October 10: Division Series Game #5, if necessary

The National League has no day off on October 4 and will play on October 4, 6, 7, and 9. That's why a three-man rotation isn't possible on that side of the bracket.

One team that could benefit from this format is the Blue Jays. After all, right now, their rotation is set up to maximize the number of starts by their best pitchers.

That could change, but it's undoubtedly a scenario being considered by a team that is sorely lacking in pitching depth.

In a world where the Blue Jays wouldn't need to start Cease in Game 162, here's how the team's two best pitchers could be utilized.

Dylan Cease during the regular season: September 7, September 12, September 18, September 23 (Game #159 of the season)

Cease in the playoffs: September 29 (Wild Card Game #1), October 5 (Division Series Game #2), October 10 (Division Series Game #5)

Jose Soriano in the regular season: September 8, September 13, September 19, September 25 (Game #160 of the season)

Soriano in the playoffs: September 30 (Wild Card Game #2), October 7 (Division Series Game #3)

The Blue Jays would need a pitcher for the games on October 3 and 8—Games 1 and 4 of the division series.

And they would also need a different starting pitcher for a potential Game 3 of the “best second-place team” series.

Obviously, we're not saying the Blue Jays will make it to the Championship Series. We're not even saying they're guaranteed to make the playoffs.

But if any team can benefit from running a three-starter rotation for a while, it's the 2026 Blue Jays, who have so many injured players.

Having the option to use fewer starters (and adjust the lineup for the division series) can be an advantage for many teams.

Max Scherzer, Spencer Arrighetti, Trey Yesavage (if healthy), and Shane Bieber (if healthy) are names to watch in the rotation. Cody Ponce could return, but not until late October.

Some longer-term notes as the Blue Jays continue to cycle through starters… Patrick Corbin (shoulder) returning this season is described as a “long shot” Cody Ponce (knee) would only be an option if the Blue Jays advanced deep into October — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 5, 2026

But teams lacking depth (including the Blue Jays) in their rotation could benefit significantly in October.

And that's true even though the “perfect scenario” rarely plays out in MLB…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.