MLB in Brief: Spencer Arrighetti in the Bullpen? | Tanner Houck in Boston
Spencer Arrighetti in the pen?
That's the question.
On the other hand, Michael Lorenzen could be in the rotation.
Dave Dombrowski wants to keep his job
He really wants to win in Philly.
Gage Stanifer in the AAA
Could the Blue Jays' prospect (right-handed pitcher) be an option soon?
Tanner Houck in Boston
He's there in preparation for his rehab start in Double-A tomorrow.
Joe Ryan is back
That'll be a welcome sight.
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