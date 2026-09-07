MLB in Brief: Spencer Arrighetti in the Bullpen? | Tanner Houck in Boston

Spencer Arrighetti in the pen?

That's the question.

“I don't think it has to be done right now. Maybe there's a place for him in the bullpen.” @KPILLAR4 breaks down why Spencer Arrighetti doesn't have to be in the rotation right now as the Blue Jays sprint to the finish for a playoff spot. pic.twitter.com/y0By8J6uR9 — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) September 7, 2026

On the other hand, Michael Lorenzen could be in the rotation.

Should Michael Lorenzen be part of the Blue Jays' starting rotation? Presented by @bet365ca. pic.twitter.com/3Eiqrbe8xJ — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) September 7, 2026

Dave Dombrowski wants to keep his job

He really wants to win in Philly.

Dave Dombrowski has a fierce desire to win a title for Phillies owner John Middleton https://t.co/C27ZeGiJCx — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 6, 2026

Gage Stanifer in the AAA

Could the Blue Jays' prospect (right-handed pitcher) be an option soon?

The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting RHP Gage Stanifer to Buffalo (Triple-A). Stanifer posted a 4.82 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 97.0 innings for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.#BlueJays — Chase Ford (@_chaseford) September 7, 2026

Tanner Houck in Boston

He's there in preparation for his rehab start in Double-A tomorrow.

Tanner Houck is back in Boston for the first time in months, throwing on the field at Fenway ahead of his rehab appearance with Double-A Portland tomorrow. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 7, 2026

Joe Ryan is back

That'll be a welcome sight.

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