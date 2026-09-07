MLB in Brief: Spencer Arrighetti in the Bullpen? | Tanner Houck in Boston

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Spencer Arrighetti in the Bullpen? | Tanner Houck in Boston
Credit: RT

Spencer Arrighetti in the pen?

That's the question.

On the other hand, Michael Lorenzen could be in the rotation.

Dave Dombrowski wants to keep his job

He really wants to win in Philly.

Gage Stanifer in the AAA

Could the Blue Jays' prospect (right-handed pitcher) be an option soon?

Tanner Houck in Boston

He's there in preparation for his rehab start in Double-A tomorrow.

Joe Ryan is back

That'll be a welcome sight.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!