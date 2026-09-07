Aaron Judge: Signs He Might Return as Early as Tomorrow

Aaron Judge's last game was on May 31. So it's now been more than three months since the Yankees have been without their captain… and a little over four months since he suffered his injury.

Remember that at the end of April, he injured his ribs while diving to catch a ball… and he played through the pain for a month.

But over the past few days, it really feels like his return is getting closer. And this afternoon, we got another hint suggesting he might be back as early as tomorrow.

The X account of the YES Network, the network that broadcasts Yankees games (which is owned by the club), posted a video hinting that the captain will be back pretty soon.

And generally, when videos like this are posted, it's more a matter of hours than days.

Keep in mind that last night, the Yankees sent Elmer Rodriguez back down to the minors, so there's a spot open on the 26-man active roster. It would be unusual to send a pitcher down to make room for a hitter… but there's a scenario in which it's possible.

Aaron Boone explained that Judge, upon his return, might pitch a few innings without throwing complete games—at least to start with. Perhaps, on top of all that, the team wants to have an extra position player to replace him late in the game.

And it's worth noting that today is a make-or-break day in this situation, as Judge is set to face a pitcher at Yankee Stadium. If all goes well, we can expect that a return as early as tomorrow is possible.

The news in the coming hours will be decisive.

The Yankees have no game scheduled for Monday, but Yankee Stadium is still expected to host one of its most important events in months. https://t.co/FlFF9HW2si — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 7, 2026

We'll see if Judge is able to return tomorrow, as the Yankees trail the Rays by four games at the top of the division. His return will undoubtedly help galvanize the rest of the team.

And let's not forget that at the end of the month, the Yankees and the Rays will face off in a four-game series. If Judge can return quickly and get back into his rhythm before that series (which begins on September 22), it will be good news in the Bronx.

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