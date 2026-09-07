A bold move by the Rams before heading to Australia

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to try a new approach for their trip to Australia.

While most

NFL teams prefer to arrive several days before an international game to help adjust to the time difference, Sean McVay has chosen a radically different approach.

The California-based team will leave the United States on Tuesday evening and arrive in Melbourne on Thursday—just a few hours before their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff

is scheduled for Friday at 10:35 a.m. local time at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This decision stands in stark contrast to the approach taken by San Francisco. The 49ers have already been in Australia since Friday and therefore have several days to recover from the long trip, acclimate, and prepare for this unique matchup.

For McVay, however, this isn't about viewing his choice as superior to his opponent's. The Rams' head coach simply believes his team benefits more from a preparation routine that sticks to their usual habits.

The coach is drawing in particular on the team's experience from last season in London. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles arrived on Saturday morning before playing the next day at Wembley. The Rams went on to dominate their opponent, winning 35–7.

The Rams want to minimize disruptions before the game

Matthew Stafford shares this philosophy. The quarterback believes that maintaining a familiar routine can help players better cope with such an unusual trip. Despite a journey of about 15 hours, team members will have fully reclining seats to help them rest during the flight.

This matchup between the Rams and the 49ers could therefore become a real test case for the NFL. The two franchises will have adopted opposing strategies ahead of their showdown in Australia, offering a rare opportunity to directly compare their methods.

The stakes extend beyond this single game. The NFL has nine international games scheduled for this season and aims to further expand its presence outside the United States. Starting in 2027, the league could host up to ten international games per season, while Roger Goodell ultimately hopes to see every team play at least once abroad.

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