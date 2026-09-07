A Big Loss for the Pats?

The New England Patriots may have to cope with a significant absence right from their first game of the season.

With just a few days

to go before their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, running back TreVeyon Henderson's status remains uncertain due to an ankle injury.

The young running back has not participated in his team's recent practices, raising questions ahead of the season opener. When asked Monday about Henderson's

chances of

playing in the game, head coach Mike Vrabel declined to speculate.

The Patriots' head coach indicated that the organization would continue to evaluate the player's condition before making a decision. Henderson will need to attempt to resume on-field activities to determine whether he will be sufficiently recovered to face Seattle.

This situation poses a challenge for New England, as Henderson quickly demonstrated his potential during his rookie season in the NFL. Last season, he was the team's leading rusher with 911 yards on 180 carries. He also crossed the goal line 10 times, including nine rushing touchdowns.

Rhamondre Stevenson Set to Take the Reins

Should Henderson be sidelined for the game, Rhamondre Stevenson could see his workload increase significantly. The veteran also contributed to the Patriots' running game success in 2025, racking up 603 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Increased use of Stevenson would allow the Patriots to maintain a threatening ground attack despite the potential absence of their young star.

This matchup against the Seahawks will hold special significance for the New England team. The two teams are meeting again following the last Super Bowl, which Seattle won 29-13 in February. The Patriots will therefore have the opportunity to kick off their new season with revenge on their minds.

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