Super Bowl: Sean McDermott’s Bold Prediction

Even though he's no longer at the helm of the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott continues to follow his former team closely. And clearly, he has a lot of faith in their chances for the upcoming NFL season.

The former Bills head coach didn't hesitate when asked to predict which two teams will make it to the next Super Bowl. His answer? Buffalo versus the Los Angeles Rams.

“Bills-Rams,” McDermott said during his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, adding that it would be an excellent matchup for the title.

This prediction is particularly interesting given that McDermott was fired after nine seasons at the helm of Buffalo. He was ultimately replaced by Joe Brady, his former offensive coordinator, who is now taking the reins of the team.

Despite this parting of ways, McDermott insists he will continue to support the Bills. He believes his time in Buffalo had a major impact on his life and that of his family.

His record, in fact, demonstrates the extent of his accomplishments. Between 2017 and 2025, McDermott led the Bills to a .662 winning percentage in the regular season—the second-best record in the NFL during that period, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Brady now has the tools to go all the way

The main criticism leveled at McDermott, however, remains his inability to lead Buffalo to the Super Bowl despite having Josh Allen at the peak of his career. His team posted an 8-8 record in the playoffs under his leadership and, notably, lost twice in the American Conference Championship Game.

Brady therefore arrives under significant pressure, but the Bills' offense already has a solid foundation. Over the past two seasons combined, Buffalo ranked first in the NFL in expected points added per offensive play (EPA/play) and third in yards per game.

The team has also bolstered Josh Allen's offense with the acquisition of wide receiver DJ Moore, acquired from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Moore already has four seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in his eight NFL campaigns.

For McDermott, the moves made by General Manager Brandon Beane have strengthened Buffalo's credentials.

The message is clear: despite his departure, McDermott still sees the Bills as a genuine Super Bowl contender. Buffalo will kick off its season on September 13 against the Houston Texans.

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