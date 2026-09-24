Glen Constantin reportedly refuses to coach the Quebec expansion team in the CFL

The possibility of a new Canadian Football League team setting up shop in Quebec City continues to spark reactions in the sports community.

This time, it's Glen Constantin, head coach of Laval University's Rouge et Or, who has weighed in on the potential project.

Having led the Rouge et Or for 25 seasons now, Constantin says he does not view the potential arrival of a professional team as a threat to his university team. In his view, the two organizations could operate in different markets while still having the opportunity to collaborate.

In particular, the coach believes that cooperation could be feasible at the PEPS, especially if the infrastructure needed for a potential CFL team isn't immediately available. He specifically cites the Montreal Alouettes' visit to the PEPS during their training camp last May—an experience he considers positive for the Rouge et Or's coaching staff.

For Glen Constantin, the potential arrival of a CFL team in Quebec City could also have a positive impact on the development of players from the province. He believes that a new professional team would offer more opportunities to French-speaking players wishing to continue their careers after their time in college.

The Rouge et Or already plays a significant role in Quebec City's sports landscape. Constantin acknowledges, however, that the city is a particularly active market for sports and that a professional team could reach a different audience.

He also points out that Quebec City is one of the country's major sports cities and that fans regularly demonstrate their interest in major events. The question, then, will be to determine to what extent this enthusiasm could translate into support for a potential CFL team.

Nathan Carignan, wide receiver for the Rouge et Or, also welcomes the possibility of a professional team setting up shop in Quebec City. He believes such a team could offer more opportunities to players from Quebec.

For now, however, no expansion plans for Quebec City have been confirmed. The discussion therefore remains hypothetical, but Glen Constantin's comments show that the Rouge et Or does not necessarily view this possibility as direct competition.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.