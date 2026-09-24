LCF: Jacques Tanguay Says YES to the Expansion Project in Quebec City

The possibility of a Canadian Football League team setting up shop in Quebec City continues to be a hot topic in the Quebec football community.

While the project is still in the discussion phase, some stakeholders are already seeing potential benefits for Laval University's Rouge et Or.

The arrival of a professional team in the capital could, in particular, help increase the visibility of football in the region. Quebec City already has a strong university tradition with the Rouge et Or, and a CFL team could add a new dimension to this sports ecosystem.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie confirmed in 2023 that the league wanted to explore the possibility of expansion in Quebec City. He specifically highlighted the city's sports tradition and the potential for a rivalry with the Montreal Alouettes.

A CFL team in Quebec City could also create an additional bridge between college football and the professional ranks. For Rouge et Or players, the presence of a professional team nearby could provide extra motivation and offer greater visibility to Quebec athletes.

Player development is already a key part of the mission of the Université Laval program. A CFL team could potentially allow some athletes to continue their professional careers without having to leave the province immediately.

The arrival of a team in Quebec City could also enhttps://www.rds.ca/football/lcf/article/la-lcf-a-quebec-donnerait-un-second-souffle-au-rouge-et-or/tribuers to expand football-related activities in the region, particularly during training camps, promotional events, and community activities.

For now, however, no CFL team has been officially granted to Quebec City. The project would still require several steps, including identifying a group of owners, assessing the available infrastructure, and obtaining the league's eventual approval.

The CFL's interest in Quebec City is not new, however. The league had already indicated its desire to begin discussions with municipal authorities to assess the potential for expansion.

If the project were to eventually come to fruition, a professional team could coexist with the Rouge et Or and help keep football at the center of Quebec's sports scene.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.