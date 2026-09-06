Ukrainian drones: The KHL recommends avoiding the plane

Earlier this morning, I was talking about Russia and how it is trying by any means necessary to return to international hockey, despite the ongoing war with Ukraine.

International hockey without Russia's dominance just isn't the same, but still, one can understand the IIHF's refusal.

In fact, not only is this war severely undermining Russia's ambitions on the international stage, but it could now also harm all KHL teams.

In fact, at the start of the KHL season, league president Aleskey Morozov took the time to strongly advise his teams to use ground transportation for their trips and, therefore, to avoid flying.

Why?

Well, journalist Szymon Szemberg claims it's due to the presence of Ukrainian drones in Russian airspace.

Russian media, of course, cannot write about the reason (Ukrainian drones over Russian airspace), but it reports that KHL President Aleksey Morozov recommends that KHL teams use ground transportation for away games. There are 11 time zones in Russia. The distance between St. Petersburg and… pic.twitter.com/I3Ph8GO8xM — Szymon Szemberg (@Sz1909_Szemberg) September 5, 2026

The Russian media will never say it outright, but that is indeed the reason why Morozov is advising his teams not to fly to away games or back home.

That's a huge request, considering that Russia is nearly 10,000 kilometers long and spans 11 different time zones.

In terms of travel, it's completely crazy, especially since there are 8,700 kilometers between Saint Petersburg and Khabarovsk—the two most distant cities with KHL teams.

The teams that have to make this trip won't find it the least bit funny to take the bus instead of flying.

By plane, the trip would already take 8 to 9 hours, whereas by land, it would take four to five days of nonstop travel.

It's completely crazy, and it shows just how much the war is affecting everyone right now—even making life miserable for KHL teams and players.

We'll have to wait and see how this all plays out.

In a Nutshell

– It makes no sense.

Despite the crisis, the FIFA president wants to stay in office Read more here https://t.co/KYxLgigMG3 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 6, 2026

– That's really cool.

Alex Eala got emotional when talking about the Filipino support she received at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Jcizw1LE9P — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 6, 2026

– Stay tuned.