The Yankees were interested in Kevin Gausman

In early August, the Blue Jays decided to trade Kevin Gausman. At the time, it was the right thing to do.

Why? Because the team was heading for a crash.

One might wonder if the team regrets the trade today, given that it's missing (at least) one starting pitcher in Toronto's race for the playoffs 2.0.

That said, Brett Bateman (acquired in exchange for Gausman) is proving to be a valuable asset right now.

The Chicago Cubs have secured his services. It makes sense, since the Illinois team was in desperate need of a good starting pitcher.

And when I say a starting pitcher, I mean… several.

But the Cubs, of course, aren't the only ones who tried to sign the pitcher, who could retire in the coming months.

According to a report by Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic), the New York Yankees were keeping a close eye on the situation and had talks with the Jays. Were they open to trading him within the division?

The Yankees didn't address two of their biggest needs at the deadline. They're still in good shape. Column, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/dHWt6yymqQ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2026

Of course, this shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. After all, it's only natural that several teams called Toronto to inquire about his services.

After all, a starting pitcher with postseason experience is worth his weight in gold.

The starting rotation wasn't the Yankees' biggest need, and that's likely why they didn't push as hard as they could have.

That said, you know as well as I do that having extra starters in the playoffs gives the pitching coach options when the bullpen takes over.

Especially since starters are getting pulled earlier and earlier in the postseason. You need arms that can eat innings to win in October.

We'll see if the Yankees regret not adding Gausman (or another pitcher) in the coming weeks.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.