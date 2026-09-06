Cardinals-Rockies: “Hat Gate” Continues

On Friday night, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was ejected from the game against the Colorado Rockies after stepping in to defend rookie pitcher Hancel Rincon.

The young right-hander was making his Major League debut, but it was umpire Doug Eddings who caught the attention of the baseball world by making a big deal out of the way Rincon was wearing his cap.

The umpire told him to adjust the angle of his cap, and that sparked the drama that led to Marmol's ejection. After the game, the manager rightly called Eddings' behavior truly embarrassing.

When Eddings spoke to the media after the incident, he suggested that Hunter Goodman had complained about Rincon's cap, which then set the chain of events in motion. Goodman, however, denied the whole thing.

I never mentioned the cap. It doesn't matter who's pitching. I don't care how they wear their caps. I'm trying to figure out where the ball is going, and I'm focused on what I'm doing in the box. I don't care what his cap looks like. I don't like seeing my name dragged into this today when I never said anything of the sort.

Then, yesterday (Saturday), the Cardinals players clearly defended the rookie and showed their support. They came up with a new celebration on the bases and wore their caps crooked throughout the game.

The Cardinals players are wearing their hats crooked tonight . Last night, Doug Eddings demanded that pitcher Hancel Rincon (in his MLB debut) straighten his hat. pic.twitter.com/EVSFXgIXob — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 6, 2026

Even though St. Louis may not have won the game, the entire team showed its support for the 24-year-old.

All of this is, of course, a strange situation, to say the least, but one that should never have happened. Rincon's cap had no impact on the game, and there is no rule that justified the call by the inattentive umpire.

But in the end, it has turned into a saga—a saga that will reach its conclusion this afternoon at 3:10 p.m. (Quebec time).

Created by humans, assisted by AI.