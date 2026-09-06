The Guardian helmet cover is gaining popularity among young soccer players

Concussion prevention is becoming an increasingly important issue in football, particularly among young players. In this context, experts, parents, and even professional athletes are encouraging the use of the Guardian helmet cover, a protective device designed to reduce impacts to the head.

The Guardian consists of a padded shell that attaches directly to the outside of a traditional football helmet. Its use has been mandatory since 2023 for linemen in the Canadian Football League (CFL) during practices and in contact drills.

However, its use remains much less widespread during professional football games.

Among youth teams, some programs have chosen to go even further. This is particularly true of the Saskatchewan Selects, a development program that has required its players to wear the Guardian helmet cover for the past three years.

For some parents, safety simply has to come before appearance. Derek Hogelie knows this all too well: his son Emerson is currently the only player on his school team wearing this protective gear.

The father acknowledges that convincing young players to adopt the Guardian can be difficult because of its appearance, but he much prefers this situation to having to deal with an injury.

Safety Over Style

Saskatchewan Selects director Zeljko Stefanovic explains that the primary goal behind making the helmet cover mandatory is to reduce the risk of injury among young athletes.

His approach, however, goes beyond equipment. Stefanovic collaborates with Patrick Neary, a professor at the University of Regina and a specialist in concussion research.

Players are thus given advice on how to adopt better techniques and, in particular, avoid making contact with their heads.

Stefanovic says he has noticed a difference in the number of concussions, while acknowledging that these are, for now, anecdotal observations.

For his part, Neary points out that research on the effectiveness of Guardian helmet covers is still relatively new. The lack of available studies and information may also contribute to their limited use.

The issue therefore remains under study, but for many parents and youth programs, the principle is simple: when it comes to protecting the brain, the helmet's appearance becomes secondary.

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