People are starting to get jealous of the CH’s pay structure

Tonight, the league continued to reveal its top 50 NHL players.

Leo Carlsson came in… at No. 38. The Ducks paid $18 million per season (thanks to the Flyers) for the 38th-best player in the NHL.

That's a lot.

A big year for Leo Carlsson (@AnaheimDucks) earns him the #⃣3⃣8⃣ spot on NHL Network's Top 50 Players Right Now list! : #NHLTopPlayers on NHL Network pic.twitter.com/5HJ6LkwefN — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) September 6, 2026

This summer, the contracts are crazy.

But this rise in annual salaries hasn't affected the Habs. The players have signed contracts to help the team. And people are starting to notice (and get jealous).

I really like this Habs team—they're young, fun, and I like the culture they've built—an Oilers fan — DTomko_ (@podgoalzin17) September 6, 2026

The culture in that locker room has been built extremely well. — Depressens (@zman0088) September 6, 2026

This kid has already impressed me both on and off the ice. As a Boston guy, that really gets under my skin, ha ha. — Bill Carlson (@Billyc276) September 6, 2026

The Ducks are the polar opposite of the Canadiens when it comes to salary structure. The hostile offer—aka the Flyers' revenge (#CutterGauthier)—didn't help, but Carlsson and Gauthier, who will earn at least $31 million between them, care more about money than about a winning team on paper.

To put things in perspective, the Habs have their “big five” (Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Hutson, and Demidov) for just 10 million dollars more…

These contracts signed by the team provide a major advantage, but they also come with pressure. They come with the pressure to win immediately. Because if the players don't win a Stanley Cup, their next contract won't be as favorable for the team…

Quick Thoughts

– Very funny.

Translated: Evgeny Kuznetsov has a discussion with a KHL referee : @khl pic.twitter.com/ravmWBL6RA — RMNB (@rmnb) September 6, 2026

– Oh yeah?

“It's Mika or you're wrong”—#NYR fans weigh in on the latest poll about who'll lead the Blueshirts in scoring this season Check it out @4EverBlueshirts https://t.co/RSjUJ4QHYf — Jim Cerny (@JimCerny) September 4, 2026

– Well done.

Elly De La Cruz rescues an injured bird that couldn't fly off the field pic.twitter.com/6lC86aMqv4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 6, 2026

– Too bad.