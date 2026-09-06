People are starting to get jealous of the CH’s pay structure

Raphael Simard
People are starting to get jealous of the CH’s pay structure
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Tonight, the league continued to reveal its top 50 NHL players.

Leo Carlsson came in… at No. 38. The Ducks paid $18 million per season (thanks to the Flyers) for the 38th-best player in the NHL.

That's a lot.

This summer, the contracts are crazy.

But this rise in annual salaries hasn't affected the Habs. The players have signed contracts to help the team. And people are starting to notice (and get jealous).

The Ducks are the polar opposite of the Canadiens when it comes to salary structure. The hostile offer—aka the Flyers' revenge (#CutterGauthier)—didn't help, but Carlsson and Gauthier, who will earn at least $31 million between them, care more about money than about a winning team on paper.

To put things in perspective, the Habs have their “big five” (Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Hutson, and Demidov) for just 10 million dollars more…

These contracts signed by the team provide a major advantage, but they also come with pressure. They come with the pressure to win immediately. Because if the players don't win a Stanley Cup, their next contract won't be as favorable for the team…


Quick Thoughts

– Very funny.

– Oh yeah?

– Well done.

– Too bad.

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