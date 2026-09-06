MLB in Brief: Luis Robert Jr. Injured | Max Kepler DFA’d
Luis Robert Jr. Injured
What a surprise…
Orioles Place Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-Day IL https://t.co/7feBVBNkmM pic.twitter.com/kuSQuyAMgN
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 6, 2026
Ceddanne Rafaela is also injured.
Well done
Elly De La Cruz saved a bird.
Joe Morgan has passed away
Sad news.
Max Kepler DFA
The D-backs are moving on.
The Impact of the Fans
The “sell the team” chants worked in Anaheim.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.