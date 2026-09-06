MLB in Brief: Luis Robert Jr. Injured | Max Kepler DFA’d

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Luis Robert Jr. Injured | Max Kepler DFA’d
Credit: Sportsnet

Luis Robert Jr. Injured

What a surprise…

Ceddanne Rafaela is also injured.

Well done

Elly De La Cruz saved a bird.

Joe Morgan has passed away

Sad news.

Max Kepler DFA

The D-backs are moving on.

The Impact of the Fans

The “sell the team” chants worked in Anaheim.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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