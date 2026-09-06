Kazuma Okamoto took matters into his own hands for his team

With four hits yesterday against the Kansas City Royals, Kazuma Okamoto was the driving force behind his team's 4-3 victory.

With this fourth straight win, the Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoff picture this morning. In their last ten games, the Jays are 8-2, which is the best record in the Majors. Let's just say that if there was ever a time to be on a hot streak, this is the one to choose.

THE BLUE JAYS ARE BACK ABOVE THE .500 MARK!!! pic.twitter.com/epHM98HEoF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 6, 2026

The Japanese player drove in two runs, including the game-winner by bringing George Springer home with a clutch single in the seventh inning. Nathan Lukes also had a strong offensive game, racking up three hits against the Royals' pitchers.

This win by the Jays, combined with the Cleveland Guardians' loss to the Detroit Tigers, puts the team in playoff contention, and the next few days will be very exciting, as the team will play its next series in Sacramento against the A's. Mark Kotsay's squad has also won its last four games.

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Before flying to California, the Jays need to finish the job in Missouri and try to sweep their series against the Royals. Spencer Arrighetti will ultimately take the mound as the team's starter in the series finale.

Yesterday, Max Scherzer did exactly what was expected of him: he kept his team in the game for as long as possible. The veteran pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs to the home team. The win went to Mason Fluharty, while Louis Varland earned his 33rd save of 2026.

With numerous injuries currently plaguing the starting rotation, the Jays' relievers are stepping up and getting the job done. Yesterday, Fluharty, Paul Sewald, Ty Rogers, and Varland combined their efforts en route to their 72nd win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Guardians were routed 6-0 by the Tigers. Riley Greene hit two home runs off Guardians starter Parker Messick, leading his team to an easy win.

Despite their winning streak, John Schneider's men must not let their guard down, as the coming weeks will feature a nail-biting battle where every move will count.

Brett Bateman's stats with the Blue Jays since he was called up on August 7: AVG: 1st (.330)

Hits: 1st (31)

Runs: 1st (16)

OBP: 1st (.390)

wRC+: 2nd (126)

fWAR: T-1st (1.1) pic.twitter.com/0Tpjy9SPKI — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 5, 2026

The addition of Brett Bateman at the trade deadline went somewhat unnoticed, but the outfielder has been simply unstoppable since joining the team. He's excelling on defense, and his offensive contribution is more than significant. Bateman is proving to be the team's unsung hero, game after game.

In his own way, he's playing a role similar to the one Addison Barger played at this same point last season. His contribution far exceeds expectations, and he's become an endless source of inspiration for his teammates.

Without a doubt, the Blue Jays are giving us some great moments, and a spot in the playoffs is more within reach than ever.

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