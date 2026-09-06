Jason Maas Makes Alouettes History and Joins the Ranks of a Legend

Jason Maas has just made his mark on an important chapter in the history of the Montreal Alouettes. The head coach has earned his 43rd victory at the helm of the Montreal team, tying a record held by a true club legend: Marv Levy.

This achievement is particularly significant for Maas, who has been at the helm of the Alouettes for several seasons. With this 43rd win, he now ties Levy for the most wins by a head coach in franchise history.

Marv Levy remains a pivotal figure in the history of football in Montreal. His tenure with the Alouettes defined the 1970s and allowed him to build a reputation that would eventually take him to the highest echelons of professional football.

The fact that Jason Maas has now matched that win total represents a major accomplishment for the Alouettes' current head coach.

Beyond the mere number, this milestone also speaks to Maas's consistency since his arrival in Montreal. Under his leadership, the Alouettes have continued to establish themselves as a team capable of competing at the top of the Canadian Football League.

Jason Maas Continues to Make His Mark in Alouettes History

With 43 wins, Maas now stands alongside Levy in a ranking that includes some of the most influential coaches to have led the Alouettes.

This tie, however, may be short-lived. Since Maas is still in his position, he will soon have the opportunity to surpass Levy and claim this historic spot all on his own.

Each additional win will allow him to continue climbing the ranks in the Montreal franchise's history books.

For Alouettes fans, the moment is obviously symbolic. Seeing the current head coach join the ranks of a figure as important as Marv Levy serves as a reminder of just how much of a mark Maas has already made on the organization.

And if this trend continues, his name could eventually climb even higher in the rankings of the most successful head coaches in Montreal Alouettes history.

One thing is certain: with this 43rd victory, Jason Maas has officially joined Marv Levy and made Alouettes history.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.