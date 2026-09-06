Ivan Demidov’s agent wanted a different contract for his client

The Montreal Canadiens, as we know, have their core players signed to long-term contracts at reasonable prices.

Ivan Demidov is the most recent core player to extend his contract, to $9.15 million per season for eight years.

There seems to be a trend within the organization where players are taking less money to help management build a better team.

Demidov's agent, Dan Milstein, gave an interview to The Montreal Gazette and discussed his client.

Milstein also mentioned that he had wanted a different contract for his client.

NHL agent Dan Milstein on Ivan Demidov signing a team-friendly contract with the Habs: “His exact words were, ‘We're in a great situation. I feel like we're going to be winning for many years.' He wanted to leave money on the table so (Montreal) can sign other players.” pic.twitter.com/aImfkR9pNT — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 6, 2026

“He wanted to leave money on the table so that Montreal could sign other players.” – Dan Milstein

Clearly, Demidov deliberately followed the crowd to give himself the best chance of winning. The Cup comes before money.

Milstein, on the other hand, wanted his client to get more money in this contract, which is understandable. Demidov, however, wanted an eight-year contract and wanted to get it settled quickly.

Milstein also added that, right now, Demidov is very happy with his situation. When this eight-year contract expires, Demidov will be able to cash in big time with another lucrative deal, and Milstein believes it could be four to five times higher.

“He knew there would be other, bigger contracts in the future. He knows he's going to get better and wanted to do what the rest of the team did.” – Dan Milstein

To get the most out of Demidov's talent, it goes without saying that the Habs need to add support to his line. I have nothing against Alex Newhook and Oliver Kapanen, but they need at least one quality addition.

If the payroll continues to rise and Demidov is surrounded by better players, he'll certainly sign a very big contract when this one expires.

In a Nutshell

– The Michigan Wolverines will face stiff competition this season.

The Michigan Wolverines added the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2027 NHL draft, Landon DuPont, but in the evolving landscape of college hockey, is that enough to win a national title? https://t.co/1XZ7iaA0Cm — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) September 6, 2026

– Indeed.

– A must-read.