Grant McCagg believes that Aatos Koivu is ahead of Oliver Kapanen at the same age

Aatos Koivu isn't a name you hear mentioned all that often among the Montreal Canadiens' prospects.

That's not entirely surprising, since he didn't put up big numbers in the Finnish professional league last year (nine points in 47 games).

Few people see him as a promising prospect for the Habs' future, even though it would be a great story to see Saku's son play for the Habs.

However, Grant McCagg has high hopes for him.

Without saying he'll become the long-awaited second-line center, he still believes he shouldn't be ruled out as a potential option.

We know how much McCagg loves Oliver Kapanen, and he actually believes that Koivu is ahead of Kapanen at the same age. For him to say that speaks volumes.

McCagg believes Koivu is a better skater at the same age and will continue to be so in the future.

Plus, it's easy to compare the two players: they have so much in common.

First, they're both right-handed Finnish centers who grew up in families of hockey players. Both young players are very responsible defensively and have excellent shots.

McCagg believes they're pretty much on the same level at the same age, except when it comes to skating ability, which gives Koivu the edge.

I sort of understand what McCagg is saying, but ultimately, at the same age (19–20), Kapanen was producing more than Koivu. He was playing more minutes per game, yes, but that also means Kapanen was likely ahead of Koivu, which explains why Kapanen was playing more.

I believe we shouldn't rule out Koivu as a potential option for the Habs, but I don't see him as a future second-line center. A solid third-line player? It's possible, but we're not there yet, since Koivu is currently playing on the third line in Finland (and he played on the wing in his team's last game).

In a nutshell

– That would make sense.

Michael Russo: Re Wild: I think at this point we know that Quinn Hughes doesn't necessarily want an 8-year deal; he's not even 27 yet, so it makes perfect sense to sign a shorter-term deal and then land another big contract – Worst Seats in the House (8/28)

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NHLRR: The… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 6, 2026

– Kaprizov is giving it his all in practice.

Talk about putting in the work! ( : IG/dmitryyashankin) pic.twitter.com/LBnjpzOx8H — NHL (@NHL) September 6, 2026

– Must-read.