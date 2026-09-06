“I think Arber Xhekaj could be a good third-pair defenseman, but not with the CH.”

When will Arber Xhekaj's contract be extended?

That's one of the most frequently asked questions in Montreal, along with the situation involving Zachary Bolduc, who is also still without a contract.

It's a shame that these two situations haven't been resolved yet, since they risk creating distractions in the locker room.

Some Habs fans believe that Arber Xhekaj can become a solid third-pair defenseman. He's very imposing and intimidating, and he allows other players to play with greater peace of mind.

In Stu Cowan's most recent Habs Mailbag, he also believes that Xhekaj can be a solid top-six defenseman, but he doesn't think it will be with the Habs.

My weekly #Habs Mailbag answering questions from Canadiens fans about who should replace Brendan Gallagher as assistant captain, Arber Xhekaj remaining unsigned, the search for a top-six forward, and more: https://t.co/BE8hDqMsUj — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 6, 2026

On that point, it's hard to disagree with Cowan. Xhekaj certainly has the potential to become a solid sixth defenseman, but competition is heating up in Montreal.

Already, David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom seem very close to making the big team. If Reinbacher impresses at the upcoming training camp, he could certainly make the roster to start the season, and the defensive corps would then look like this.

Matheson – Dobson

Hutson – Reinbacher

Guhle – Carrier

Reserves: Xhekaj and Struble

Engstrom could also shake things up, but personally, I don't think Engstrom is the ideal choice to play on the third pairing with Carrier. It wouldn't be a very strong pairing, and Engstrom is a very mobile defenseman—which isn't really a need for the Habs.

I'd prefer Xhekaj or Reinbacher (if he's ready) over Engstrom.

Stu Cowan believes, however, that Xhekaj could be included in a trade for a top-6 forward. A change of scenery would certainly be beneficial for #72.

For Xhekaj fans, you really need to brace yourselves for the Sheriff to leave Montreal.

In a Nutshell

– EA Sports has definitely dropped the ball with the player faces in the new NHL 27 game—and not just the Habs players. [HockeyFeed]

– Must-read.

– Yeah, not great…

It's just not possible to be that weak defensively. @BlueJays https://t.co/vtq5AYrkm3 — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 6, 2026

– Unbelievable.