“The other teams are waiting for the Canadiens with a brick and a lantern.”

We know we're repeating ourselves, but the CH hasn't had as eventful a summer as expected.

And since Monday, the media hasn't stopped talking about it.

Félix Séguin clarified one point: the other teams are standing firm against the Habs in negotiations. That's what he told Mario Langlois last night on 98.5 Sports.

It's definitely not going to be easy for Kent Hughes to improve his team. But Séguin and Langlois believe that the long-awaited improvement might come from within the organization.

After all, the young players have gained experience, and the playoff run certainly can't hurt.

“So, will the Canadiens be better this year?” Let's look at it from a different angle, Jean-Gilles → https://t.co/YQJt7nM9mU — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 5, 2026

Instead of looking for a player like Jason Robertson, Jordan Kyrou, or any of the other names linked to the team this summer, Langlois suggested going after a player like Phillip Danault.

A guy who won't rack up 100 points, but a guy who'll fill a gap.

And for now, that gap is filled by Oliver Kapanen, and the TVA Sports Canadiens game analyst—who knows that Hughes has worked hard to land an All-Star—is far from opposed to the idea.

Kapanen isn't exactly a star, but he fills a specific need. In the short term, he's a viable alternative. – Félix Séguin

Séguin began his segment by discussing the deal his network signed with Rogers in recent days. He admits he was stressed, but in the end, he had confidence in his bosses. He's very happy to continue this journey at TVA Sports, as he'll soon reach his 1,800th NHL game call.

In a Nutshell

– Oh, really?

– That's crazy.

Career Earnings: $75.04m — Zeev Buium's next contract

$71.64m — Daniel Sedin

$71.64m — Henrik Sedin NHL money is really getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/C2EZSAG79W — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) September 5, 2026

– Really?

Alex Ovechkin is filming a role in the Russian comedy movie “Hockey Dads 2” ahead of his return to the Capitals https://t.co/qvSIaoCnDW — RMNB (@rmnb) September 6, 2026

– CF Montréal loses.

– The Jays are in the playoffs. Four out of five teams in the American League East are in playoff contention right now.