The Blue Jays are back in the .500 range

The Toronto Blue Jays hadn't reached the .500 mark since last June. John Schneider's team had been struggling below the .500 mark for quite some time, but yesterday, against the Royals in Kansas City, things took a turn for the better.

The visitors cruised to a 9-2 victory, improving their record to 71-71.

Despite this important win, the Jays slipped slightly in the playoff standings because the Cleveland Guardians won both games against their rivals, the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians swept yesterday's doubleheader, giving themselves a full-game lead over the Blue Jays.

MLB.com

Back in the rotation yesterday, Jameson Taillon was pulled from the game early due to shoulder pain and may well return to the injured list, much to the organization's dismay. After just two innings from his starter, the Jays' manager had no choice but to turn to his bullpen. Fortunately for him, things went in the right direction.

John Schneider says Jameson Taillon will get an MRI tonight and he's likely headed back to the IL. Debating between a bullpen arm or a starter for tomorrow. Schneider said Taillon reported that the discomfort in his elbow is different this time than last time. https://t.co/0v9qQe00Ab — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 5, 2026

Problems with the Toronto rotation continue. Injuries are piling up, and it will take miracles—both big and small—between now and the end of the season to hope to maintain the current pace. The trouble is that Schneider has to overuse his relievers, leaving them little chance to catch their breath and perform night after night.

Capable of providing relief for his manager, Michael Lorenzen pitched three innings yesterday and earned his first save of the season. He could provide valuable service to his new team for the rest of the season if used wisely.

The Blue Jays' offense continues to perform well, having struggled to score runs since the start of the season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s resurgence has played a big role in what we're seeing right now. The team's first baseman had two more hits yesterday, while his teammates George Springer, Alejandro Kirk, and Ernie Clement each drove in two runs.

Brought in late in the game, Sean Keys hit his second home run of the season.

Although the schedule favors the Jays from here on out, the team will need to be wary of weaker teams that have nothing left to lose—such as the Royals.

Only seven teams are playing at or above .500 in the American League right now. It's been a pretty strange season compared to that of the National League teams. Over there, nine teams have at least as many wins as losses.

Today, veteran Max Scherzer will take the mound as the starting pitcher, facing off against Seth Lugo. In his last start, Scherzer wowed the crowd by pitching seven excellent innings against the Seattle Mariners, striking out 10 batters. The old pro still has plenty left in the tank.

It's not yet clear who will be called upon to start Sunday's game, just before the team heads to Sacramento to face the A's.

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