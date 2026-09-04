Angels: Tarik Skubal Praises the New Owner’s Arrival

As we know, Tarik Skubal will become a free agent at the end of the season. And since we're talking about one of the best pitchers in the world, his situation is obviously generating a lot of buzz.

The Tigers, apparently, weren't convinced they could sign him, so he was traded to the Dodgers just before the deadline.

Naturally, many people expect the Dodgers to try to keep him. However, it's unclear whether the saga involving owner Mark Walter will be a stumbling block in all of this.

That's why many people are starting to look at other options… and it's interesting to note that the man at the center of it all has spoken out about the Angels' sale.

And he took the opportunity to flatter Stan Kroenke, the team's new owner, by telling him exactly what he wants to hear. He really seems to think Kroenke is great.

Tarik Skubal on Stan Kroenke's impact on the Angels: “You bring an owner who really cares about winning and is willing to do whatever it takes to win and invest—not only in players on the field but in everything behind the scenes, like clubhouse renovations. I'm sure there… pic.twitter.com/C3NI5jxvCh — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) September 3, 2026

And Skubal, still on the subject, even went a step further: he mentioned that players are likely to start considering the Angels as a possible destination now.

He clarified that he was speaking about players in a general sense… but it obviously catches people's attention, given his situation.

Tarik Skubal “speaking generally” about Stan Kroenke buying the Los Angeles Angels: “It is likely that players who might not have considered signing with the Angels might now do so” (https://t.co/265fEOySTU) pic.twitter.com/kQfCzlzvQ2 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 3, 2026

One might wonder if Skubal, who sees the Mark Walter saga taking on significant proportions, is trying to encourage more teams to enter the race for his services. This could help him drive up the bidding, especially since he had also left the door open for a return to the Tigers following the trade.

And it's safe to assume that a team like the Mets will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

But for the Dodgers, seeing Skubal showing interest in so many teams can't be going over too well. The club pulled off a major trade to acquire him, and even though he hasn't been bad since his arrival, it's doubtful that his heart is really with the Dodgers right now.

Maybe it would be better to let Scott Boras handle the charm offensive, right?

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