Quebec native David Gabriel Georges dominated in Georgia

The future running back for the Tennessee Volunteers continues to make headlines. On Friday night, David Gabriel Georges once again showcased the full extent of his talent, this time in the Baylor School's 51-33 victory over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia.

Ranked 13th in USA TODAY Sports' national Super 25, Baylor remains undefeated after three games this season. For their first road game of 2026, however, the Red Raiders had to contend with a Rabun Gap-Nacoochee team that managed to keep up the offensive pressure.

Georges, who committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on July 22, was one of the key contributors to this latest victory. The young running back racked up no fewer than 196 rushing yards on just 16 carries, crossing the goal line three times.

Notably, he scored on a spectacular 77-yard run, once again demonstrating his ability to turn a simple handoff into an explosive play.

This performance adds to a particularly impressive start to the season for the future Tennessee player. In the second game of the campaign, on August 28 against Loudoun Sports Academy, Georges had racked up 70 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

An Impressive Start to the Season at Tennessee

His first game was even more spectacular. On August 20, against Brentwood Academy, Georges totaled 255 combined yards, including 217 on the ground and 37 through the air. He also scored three touchdowns.

After just three games, the young prospect is already showing why Tennessee was eager to secure his services for the upcoming recruiting class.

His combination of speed, power, and explosiveness is particularly appealing to the Volunteers, who may eventually be able to count on him at the collegiate level.

For now, Georges and Baylor School will aim to continue their perfect season. Their next challenge is set for September 11 at 7 p.m., when the Red Raiders travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to face Trinity High School.

With three games and already several standout performances under his belt, David Gabriel Georges could continue to build his reputation even before officially joining the ranks of college football.

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