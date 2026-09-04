Here are the new players who will have a major impact this season

The new NFL season is fast approaching. After an insightful preseason, the franchises are now gearing up to get down to business. Among the main storylines of the 2026 season, several young players could quickly find themselves in the spotlight.

In Seattle, Jadarian Price arrives with a major responsibility. Selected 32nd overall in the draft following his standout stint at Notre Dame, the running back must help offset the loss of Kenneth Walker to Kansas City. With Zach Charbonnet still sidelined, Price is expected to see significant playing time right from the start of the season.

The 49ers are also counting on an offensive rookie capable of changing their dynamic. Selected in the second round, De'Zhaun Stribling possesses remarkable speed and racked up 811 yards and six touchdowns at Ole Miss. The numerous injuries among San Francisco's receiving corps could give him a much more significant role than anticipated.

In Tennessee, Carnell Tate represents another huge prospect. The fourth overall pick in the draft, the former Ohio State wide receiver stood out for his route-running skills and his ability to make deep plays. His partnership with Cam Ward could become one of the Titans' main attractions.

Rookies Already Taking Center Stage

Dallas has high hopes for Caleb Downs, a true defensive Swiss Army knife. Capable of playing safety, nickelback, or linebacker, the young player is expected to help a defense coming off a particularly challenging season.

In Miami, Jacob Rodriguez has already earned the coaching staff's trust. The Texas Tech linebacker has taken on the role of “green dot,” the player responsible for calling defensive plays. His instincts and aggressiveness could quickly make him a leader.

Finally, Klint Kubiak is a different case altogether, as he is arriving directly as the Raiders' head coach. After his offensive coaching stint in Seattle, he'll need to revive an offense that averaged just 14.2 points per game in 2025. Between Kirk Cousins and the young Fernando Mendoza, Kubiak has several options to accelerate Las Vegas's rebuild.

These six profiles embody different facets of the NFL's new generation. Some will have to deliver results immediately, while others will have more time to adapt. One thing is certain: the 2026 season could reveal several future stars.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.