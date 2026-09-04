The 49ers arrive in Melbourne for a historic showdown against the Rams

The NFL season is about to kick off in an unusual venue for American football.

The San Francisco 49ers

have set up camp in Melbourne, Australia, to prepare for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams

, scheduled for September 11 at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After a long journey of nearly 15 hours aboard a Qantas charter flight, the California delegation arrived Friday morning. Nearly 200 members of the 49ers are part of the trip. The team now has a week to recover from the trip, adjust to the time difference, and prepare for this highly anticipated matchup.

The choice of Melbourne also highlights the NFL's growing interest in the Australian market. With a fan base that continues to grow, Australia could host additional

regular-season games

in the coming years.

On the San Francisco side, there are several concerns regarding the physical condition of key players. George Kittle and Nick Bosa

, two key members of the roster, have resumed practice and hope to be fit enough to play in the game. Defensive end Sam Okuayinonu

, however, will be out. After suffering a foot injury during a practice session this week, he has been officially ruled out. He recorded three sacks last season.

The Rams, for their part, have opted for a very different travel strategy. They are scheduled to arrive in Melbourne on Thursday, about 24 hours before kickoff. The goal is to stay on U.S. West Coast time as much as possible to minimize the effects of jet lag.

A Strategic Event for the NFL in Australia

The game is scheduled for Friday morning in Melbourne, a time slot that will allow it to be broadcast Thursday evening during prime time in the eastern United States. This scheduling demonstrates the NFL's commitment to balancing its international expansion with its massive U.S. audience.

Beyond the game's outcome, this matchup between the 49ers and the Rams represents a true test for the NFL's expansion in Australia. The MCG is expected to be sold out and provide a unique atmosphere for this season opener thousands of kilometers from the United States.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.