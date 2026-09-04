Is an announcement about Bill Belichick’s induction into the Hall of Fame imminent?

The Professional Soccer Hall of Fame is set to radically transform the way its future members are selected.

Starting with the

Class of 2027, the selection process will be streamlined, the committee will be significantly reduced in size, and the distinction between modern-era players and “Seniors” will be eliminated.

This reform follows an extensive analysis conducted over nearly two and a half years. According to Jim Porter, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame, the goal is to ensure a process that is more rigorous, transparent, and commensurate with the significance of the honor bestowed upon new inductees.

The main change concerns the selection committee. It will be reduced from 50 to just 28 members, including 25 voting members and three alternates. The rule requiring one representative

from each of the 32 NFL teams' home cities will also be eliminated.

This reduction is intended, in particular, to limit the risk of “unintentional bias” in the evaluation of candidates. The reform comes at a time when the Hall of Fame's decisions are regularly the subject of debate, particularly following Bill Belichick's omission from the list of inductees during his first year of eligibility.

A New Method for Selecting Future Inductees

Players will now be evaluated within a single category. After five years of eligibility following their retirement, they will remain on a general list, without being automatically transferred to a “Seniors” category.

The categories dedicated to coaches and contributors will, however, remain in place. For contributors, the criteria will even be expanded to take into account their entire careers, whether marked by playing, coaching, or other significant contributions to professional football.

After the various rounds of narrowing down the field, 15 finalists will be subject to final review each year: 13 players, one coach, and one contributor. The class may include between three and seven new members, with a threshold of 80% of the votes required for induction.

Finally, the Hall of Fame will resume in-person meetings of its selection committee for the final vote, a practice that had been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes are intended to modernize the process while strengthening the credibility of one of American soccer's most prestigious honors.

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