A surprise retirement with the Giants?

Cam Skattebo's early career in the NFL could have taken a radically different turn.

The young

running

back

for the New York Giants admitted that he seriously considered ending his career after suffering a severe right ankle injury during his rookie season.

In an interview on the “Up & Adams Show,” Skattebo explained that the first few weeks following his open ankle fracture had been particularly difficult. At just 24 years old, the player found himself facing a long rehabilitation period, even though he had barely begun his professional career.

The injury occurred against the Philadelphia Eagles in the eighth game of his career. This ordeal quickly brought to mind a personal rule Skattebo had set for himself after college

: a serious injury would mean the end of his football career.

His doubts were most pronounced during the first month of his recovery. The uncertainty, pain, and monotony of the recovery process led him to question his future.

Over time, however, his perspective shifted. Rehabilitation allowed him to take a step back and rediscover a motivation that went beyond simply wanting to return to the football field.

Cam Skattebo now wants to turn the page

Over the months, Skattebo says he has regained his self-confidence and redefined what he wants to accomplish, both as an athlete and as a person. This mental shift ultimately gave him the motivation he needed to prepare for his return to the NFL.

The Giants player recently demonstrated that his ankle had fully recovered by performing a backflip at Fanatics Fest—a move that quickly drew attention.

In his second season, Skattebo is expected to play a key role in the Giants' backfield. He is projected to rank ahead of Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary in the running back pecking order.

Despite a rookie season cut short by injury, Skattebo had already shown his potential with 617 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Now fully focused on his comeback, he hopes to turn this difficult experience into a driving force for the rest of his career.

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